MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after no ticket hit it big in Wednesday night's drawing. The jackpot, which was an estimated $700 million on Wednesday, has jumped to $800 million for the next drawing on Saturday. It has a cash value of nearly $384 million. It's the second-largest prize in Powerball's history. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 19-36-37-46-56 and the Powerball number was 24. In Florida, two tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization. Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.You can watch the drawing live during CBS4 News at 11 or on CBSMiami.com. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO