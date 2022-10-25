ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

No big winner, Powerball jackpot $800 million for Saturday drawing

MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after no ticket hit it big in Wednesday night's drawing. The jackpot, which was an estimated $700 million on Wednesday, has jumped to $800 million for the next drawing on Saturday. It has a cash value of nearly $384 million. It's the second-largest prize in Powerball's history. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 19-36-37-46-56 and the Powerball number was 24. In Florida, two tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization. Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.You can watch the drawing live during CBS4 News at 11 or on CBSMiami.com. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida woman wins $1M from gas station lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port St. Lucie woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Thursday. Lottery officials said 48-year-old Wendy Banuelos, of Port St. Lucie, chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a […]
FLORIDA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Florida's Most Dangerous Cities

Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Road Trip in Florida, According to the Discoverer

It's cooling down some in Florida, and therefore this may be the perfect time to pack up the car and take a road trip. Although there are many enjoyable road trips one can take in Florida, the website the Discoverer recently named what it felt was the best in each state in the United States. Florida's pick was full of beaches, stately homes, and delicious restaurants.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified

Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
