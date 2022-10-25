Read full article on original website
Florida woman cashes in with winning $10 million Powerball Double Play ticket
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While many Powerball players will be buying tickets hoping to win Saturday night’s $800 million-plus jackpot, a Florida woman cashed in a winning ticket from July worth $10 million. According to a news release from the Florida Lottery, Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg,...
No big winner, Powerball jackpot $800 million for Saturday drawing
MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after no ticket hit it big in Wednesday night's drawing. The jackpot, which was an estimated $700 million on Wednesday, has jumped to $800 million for the next drawing on Saturday. It has a cash value of nearly $384 million. It's the second-largest prize in Powerball's history. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 19-36-37-46-56 and the Powerball number was 24. In Florida, two tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization. Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.You can watch the drawing live during CBS4 News at 11 or on CBSMiami.com. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
3 big money-winning Powerball tickets sold in Florida in Wednesday night’s drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No one took home the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but three people in Florida woke up richer. Florida Lottery’s website shows that three people matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with 16 as the Powerball.
Florida woman wins $1M from gas station lottery ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port St. Lucie woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Thursday. Lottery officials said 48-year-old Wendy Banuelos, of Port St. Lucie, chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a […]
Florida Woman Claims $10,000,000 Powerball Double Play Win After 7-Eleven Stop
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, claimed a $10 million prize from the POWERBALL® with Double Play® Draw game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number
Florida Man Becomes Multimillionaire After Scoring Huge Lottery Win
A $5 scratch-off ticket turned into millions for this lucky Floridian.
Random number generator earns man a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life
A Michigan man who won a lottery jackpot of $25,000 a year for life said the numbers on his winning ticket came from a random number generator he found online.
Florida man takes home $5 million prize from scratch-off ticket
A Florida man is now a multimillionaire after claiming a $5 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Store's scratch-off shortage leads woman to $100,000 lottery jackpot
A North Carolina woman said a store being sold out of her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $100,000 prize.
Feeling lucky? Here's where you should buy a Powerball ticket (based on data)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The current Powerball jackpot has racked up to a whopping $700 million, the 8th largest U.S. jackpot in history and the fifth largest Powerball grand prize. The lump sum cash option for the jackpot, which is usually what winners select, stands at $335.7 million. The...
Florida man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off ticket from Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that a South Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got at Publix.
One of the three Fantasy Five lottery winners bought their winning ticket in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Lottery announced the locations of three winning Fantasy Five tickets where they were sold. One of the tickets were sold in the St. Augustine. On Oct. 18, a lottery winner of over $55,000 bought their ticket at a Winn Dixie in Ponce De Leon Boulevard.
Lottery player makes last-minute claim to $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket
A lottery player in California ran into a San Diego office Thursday afternoon just before closing and made a last-minute claim for the $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
Florida's Most Dangerous Cities
Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
Someone in North Carolina won $217,058 after buying a lottery ticket at a convenience store
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just after 7 a.m. at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. The odds of winning […]
The Best Road Trip in Florida, According to the Discoverer
It's cooling down some in Florida, and therefore this may be the perfect time to pack up the car and take a road trip. Although there are many enjoyable road trips one can take in Florida, the website the Discoverer recently named what it felt was the best in each state in the United States. Florida's pick was full of beaches, stately homes, and delicious restaurants.
Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -— A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida’s property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month. Many Floridians have had property insurance issues but Tom Colantuono’s experience really takes the cake. The night before Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Colantuono and...
Seven-figure winning Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina. Check your numbers
Although nobody won the $550 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two people who bought tickets in South Carolina won significant prizes — including a $1 million windfall. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach, while a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Columbia,...
