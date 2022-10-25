Read full article on original website
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
Two Men Paddle Within Inches of a 30-Foot Anaconda That Looks Simply Prehistoric
Two Men Paddle Within Inches of a 30-Foot Anaconda That Looks Simply Prehistoric. It’s something you’d see straight out of a Hollywood horror movie: two people enjoying a relaxing afternoon paddleboarding on a river. With blue skies and a warm breeze, nothing could go wrong, right?. As they’re...
How Many Legs Do Ticks Have (And Why?)
How Many Legs Do Ticks Have (And Why?) There is nothing more unpleasant than having to deal with ticks. A tick may be small, but it can cause serious problems if you come into contact with one. Besides being unpleasant to look at and overall creepy, ticks can spread diseases as well. However, this is exactly the reason why you should begin paying attention to them in the first place. It’s common to find ticks in tall grass and wooded areas.
Beaver Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning
The beaver is a magnificent engineer, proficient at felling trees and repairing dams, lodges, and canals. Webbed feet, a rudder-like tail, and large lungs make swimming easy for these fascinating rodents. The capybara is the most prominent word in the world, and the beaver holds the second-place spot. What lessons...
What Sound Does a Goat Make, and Why?
Bucks, billies, nannies, kids, does — all of these names refer to the same thing: the goat. Goats come in many sizes and colors, ranging from the tiny pygmy goat, all the way to the giant Boer goat. Goats are known for their ability to eat just about anything, and for their sometimes very loud vocalizations. But, just what sound does a goat make?
Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope
Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope. The Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to many top predators. They are all highly skilled and possess many adaptions to allow them to efficiently capture other animals so that they can consume them. So, what happens when two top predators both think that a certain item of prey belongs to them?
The 6 Best Children’s Books About Mountains — Reviewed and Ranked
The 6 Best Children’s Books About Mountains — Reviewed and Ranked. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Key Points. The best overall children’s book...
Watch How Expertly This Huge New Jersey Bear Takes Out the Trash
Watch How Expertly This Huge New Jersey Bear Takes Out the Trash. You can say whatever you want, but a hungry bear doesn’t care! When bears can’t find enough food in their natural habitat, they venture into ours, and that is exactly what this huge New Jersey bear did in a family’s garage.
Hedgehog Poop: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know
There are so many animals that exist with natural defenses against predators, and hedgehogs are some of the most unique. Hedgehogs are best known for their coat, which is made up of prickly but piercing spines. They defend themselves by curling up into a ball, which causes their spines to protrude and serves as a deterrent against any danger. In the entire world, there are currently 17 known species of hedgehogs.
Fleas vs. Ticks: What Are Their Differences?
One of the things that makes both fleas and ticks well-known is their status as pests, despite their differences. But would you be able to distinguish between these two pests? Probably not, but you’re not alone in that. It is difficult for many people to distinguish the differences between the two. You may be surprised to learn that fleas are tiny black bugs that jump and feed on blood, whereas ticks are brown or black and do not jump. The bites of these pests can cause a great deal of pain and irritation.
Watch Two Black Bears Brawl in a New Jersey Suburb
It’s not unusual to see footage of bears in suburban and urban areas. They are opportunistic feeders and can be attracted to the food that we humans leave lying around. It is also not unusual to see footage of bears fighting. Males can become territorial and fight over females but fights could also break out over food. Bear fights are often more about posturing and exerting dominance than deadly aggression. Human onlookers often find it interesting and capture it on film. It is, however, more unusual to see both things together, so bear fights in urban areas are a bit rarer.
Big Boy Tomato vs. Beefsteak Tomato
With thousands of varieties available, tomatoes are a wonderfully adaptable fruit. You can choose huge meaty varieties that can cover an entire sandwich while remaining sweet and delicately fragrant or tiny tomato cherries that, when first ripe, offer a pleasant sour crunch. The beefsteak tomato and the big boy tomato...
Brave Swimmer Rides a Huge Whale Shark to Cut Them Free
Whale sharks are big! They can grow to more than 40 feet in length (the largest ever recorded reached 62 feet) and are the biggest fish in the sea. They can also get in trouble sometimes and that is often our fault. Here we see a whale shark that has got itself tangled in some rope or twine left in its habitat by humans. But help is on the way! We see this brave and capable swimmer dive down to the whale shark and release them so that they could swim away. Well done to that swimmer!
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs. T-Rex
T-Rex was a large, powerful dinosaur that made life difficult for smaller dinosaurs. By the time it became extinct over 66 million years ago, it had walked the planet for millions of years, scavenging or hunting prey across what is now the western United States. However, it was not alone in having a massive mouth and a devastating bite. The largest crocodile ever, Sarcosuchus imperator, was a large, powerful creature that may have preyed on smaller dinosaurs. What would happen in a fight between the largest crocodile ever vs. T-Rex?
Watch the World’s Bravest Housecat Sneak Up on a Bald Eagle
Watch the World’s Bravest Housecat Sneak Up on a Bald Eagle. When people spot a bald eagle in the wild, they often stop and stare in awe at the majestic creature. When they chose the bald eagle as the national symbol, the Founding Fathers made the right decision. This magnificent bird, with its fierce beauty and bold independence, is a fitting metaphor for the power and freedom of America.
This Jaguar Goes Airborne to Attack a Caiman From Above
The Amazon Rainforest is one of the most mysterious and wild places left in the world. This vast expanse of rainforest packed full of the craziest creatures in the world is still mostly unexplored. Still, there are some creatures that we all know (and love) that live within this steamy region. One of the most famous of them all is the jaguar. Jaguars may be the top predators in all of South America, and this video is plenty enough proof!
Watch This Crocodile Almost Have Leopard for Dinner at the Watering Hole
Watch This Crocodile Almost Have Leopard for Dinner at the Watering Hole. What seemed like a fairly risk-free stop-off for a quick drink, nearly turned into a fatal experience for this leopard! The leopard crouches and laps at the water, there is no sign whatsoever that danger is near. Suddenly, a few ripples become visible and a croc leaps out of nowhere and lunges at the big cat. Leopards have pretty fast reactions, and this one manages to leap backward and out of harm’s way. The croc lingers, probably hoping to have another try.
Rhamphosuchus vs. Megalodon: Who Would Win in a Fight?
Have you watched monster movies such as Godzilla: King of Monsters, King Kong, or Jurassic Park? Well, if you have watched these films, you have probably wondered what it would look like for some of these massive beasts to battle each other. But did you know that real-world monsters once existed? The largest shark to ever live was the megalodon, which was essentially a gargantuan great white shark. And the biggest known crocodile to ever live was the rhamphosuchus. These creatures lived around the same time, and both became extinct around 2-3 million years ago, so it is very probable that they crossed paths at some point.
Sturgeon Teeth: Everything You Need To Know
The sturgeon is a primordial fish that may be found in both freshwater and saltwater habitats. It is one of about 28 species of fish in the family Acipenseridae. Sturgeons are long-lived, late-maturing fishes with features like a heterocercal caudal fin resembling a shark’s and an elongated, spindle-like body that is smooth-skinned, scaleless, and protected by five lateral rows of bone plates known as scutes. Among the largest fish and native to temperate waters of the Northern Hemisphere, these fish are most prevalent in freshwater areas of North America and the rivers of southern Russia and Ukraine.
Kale vs. Spinach
Kale and spinach are both dark leafy greens known for being full of fiber, rich in antioxidants, and a great source of nutrition. Dark green leafy vegetables like kale and spinach are popular both cooked and uncooked, and often form the base of nutrient-rich salads. They are also both popular additions to green juice blends and smoothies.
