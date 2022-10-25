Whale sharks are big! They can grow to more than 40 feet in length (the largest ever recorded reached 62 feet) and are the biggest fish in the sea. They can also get in trouble sometimes and that is often our fault. Here we see a whale shark that has got itself tangled in some rope or twine left in its habitat by humans. But help is on the way! We see this brave and capable swimmer dive down to the whale shark and release them so that they could swim away. Well done to that swimmer!

