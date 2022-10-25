ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

The Annual Magnolia Run in Magnolia Springs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Runners, walkers and those who enjoy the outdoors are sure to have a blast participating in the Magnolia Run, Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Services on Saturday, November 5 in Magnolia Springs, Alabama. The Magnolia Run is a 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run...
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Common Read/Common World Program at the University of South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Common Read/Common World program is excited to announce the 2022 - 2023 selection “Listening is an Act of Love: A Celebration of American Life from the StoryCorps Project” by editor Dave Isay. First published in 2007, “Listening” was selected to support community building,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pepsi SoundStage: Jenna McClelland performs “You Should Let Her”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It is time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Jenna McClelland performs his song “You Should Let Her.”. You can see Jenna at the Merry Widow in Mobile on Nov. 3rd and at the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival. You can check her out at https://www.reverbnation.com/jennamcclelland. Facebook:...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Boo at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is hosting Boo at the Zoo this weekend. Boo at the Zoo presented by Exit Realty of Gulf Shores. Included with regular Zoo admission (Adults $22.95, Senior 62+/Military $19.95, Child 3-12, $14.95) Zoo Members and children 2 and under are free. Trick or...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heart Walks in Baldwin, Mobile counties set

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s never been a better time to find new ways to boost your physical and emotional health. And if you want to do something good for your heart, you can join us for two special walks, one of which is this weekend. FOX10 is once...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Watch the trailer for ‘The Jesus Revolution,’ upcoming movie filmed in Mobile

Do you see anyone you know, or any places you recognize, in the trailer for the upcoming film “The Jesus Revolution?”. If you reside in the Mobile area, it’s quite possible you do. The movie was co-written and co-directed by Jon Erwin, a filmmaker with roots in Birmingham. Though most of the story is set in California, most of the project was filmed in the Mobile area, using local extras. Filming wrapped earlier this year, and it’s due to hit the screen in 2023.
MOBILE, AL
denver7.com

Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house

Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Storms for our Saturday evening and overnight…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The main line of storms will work it’s way slowly across our area this evening taking all night and even into Sunday morning to pass through our area. The Storm Prediction Center has the western half of our area in a slight risk zone and the eastern half in a marginal risk zone for severe weather. Timing for the strongest storms will be from 4pm to 2am with diminishing strength overnight. With the slow movement flooding could become a concern.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama

It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Foley announces Hennef, Germany as Sister City

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. They joined us to explain this partnership on our FOX10 Midday Gulf Coast Spotlight. City representatives sent us the following information:. Why Hennef,...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Serenity Funeral Home Veterans Day Event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serenity Funeral Home in Theodore is hosting a special Veterans Day event. The event will feature Patriotic music by Theodore High School Marching Band, Remarks by Tom Claxton from the Scuttlebutt Network – A Voice For Veterans by Veterans, Keynote Speaker Retired U.S. Navy Commander Glen King, Military Memorabilia from the Doug Mansfield’s G.I. Museum in Ocean Springs and more. The event is presented along with American Legion Post 250. There will be food and refreshments.
THEODORE, AL

