WALA-TV FOX10
The Annual Magnolia Run in Magnolia Springs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Runners, walkers and those who enjoy the outdoors are sure to have a blast participating in the Magnolia Run, Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Services on Saturday, November 5 in Magnolia Springs, Alabama. The Magnolia Run is a 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run...
WALA-TV FOX10
Greater Gulf State Fair brings back thrills, games and a whole lot of fun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greater Gulf State Fair is officially underway. Gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday -- making way for 10 days of thrills, games, and fun. Tanaka Hakata and Katherine Ruldolph took a ride on the “Mach 3″ ride for the first time. “Honestly I’ve...
WALA-TV FOX10
Common Read/Common World Program at the University of South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Common Read/Common World program is excited to announce the 2022 - 2023 selection “Listening is an Act of Love: A Celebration of American Life from the StoryCorps Project” by editor Dave Isay. First published in 2007, “Listening” was selected to support community building,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: Jenna McClelland performs “You Should Let Her”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It is time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Jenna McClelland performs his song “You Should Let Her.”. You can see Jenna at the Merry Widow in Mobile on Nov. 3rd and at the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival. You can check her out at https://www.reverbnation.com/jennamcclelland. Facebook:...
WALA-TV FOX10
Boo at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is hosting Boo at the Zoo this weekend. Boo at the Zoo presented by Exit Realty of Gulf Shores. Included with regular Zoo admission (Adults $22.95, Senior 62+/Military $19.95, Child 3-12, $14.95) Zoo Members and children 2 and under are free. Trick or...
WALA-TV FOX10
Heart Walks in Baldwin, Mobile counties set
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s never been a better time to find new ways to boost your physical and emotional health. And if you want to do something good for your heart, you can join us for two special walks, one of which is this weekend. FOX10 is once...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Trey Fellers discusses new pacifier that promotes natural oral development
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pacifiers can go a long way helping soothe babies, but they are not always a good thing. They sometimes can have a negative effect on babies’ mouths. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Trey Fellers to learn more about a new revolutionary pacifier that promotes natural oral development.
WALA-TV FOX10
Evening of Impact: 5 nonprofits each awarded $109K by Impact 100 Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five non-profits on the Eastern Shore received life-changing money Wednesday night. The group “Impact 100 Baldwin County” awarding more than half a million dollars to worthy causes, which aim to make a difference in the community. Taking the stage at the Daphne Civic Center...
Watch the trailer for ‘The Jesus Revolution,’ upcoming movie filmed in Mobile
Do you see anyone you know, or any places you recognize, in the trailer for the upcoming film “The Jesus Revolution?”. If you reside in the Mobile area, it’s quite possible you do. The movie was co-written and co-directed by Jon Erwin, a filmmaker with roots in Birmingham. Though most of the story is set in California, most of the project was filmed in the Mobile area, using local extras. Filming wrapped earlier this year, and it’s due to hit the screen in 2023.
denver7.com
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
WALA-TV FOX10
Storms for our Saturday evening and overnight…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The main line of storms will work it’s way slowly across our area this evening taking all night and even into Sunday morning to pass through our area. The Storm Prediction Center has the western half of our area in a slight risk zone and the eastern half in a marginal risk zone for severe weather. Timing for the strongest storms will be from 4pm to 2am with diminishing strength overnight. With the slow movement flooding could become a concern.
WALA-TV FOX10
Renowned author and national ambassador visits Bay Minette Middle School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Middle School students had a special guest stop by today. But he’s not just any guest-- he’s hailing from Washington, D.C.’s Library of Congress. Author and speaker Jason Reynolds brought a message of hope-- that every person has a story worth...
WALA-TV FOX10
15 students in Mobile get an opportunity to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy Sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Academy Sports in Mobile hosted a very special event Thursday as 15 students got a chance to shop with a cop. The sporting goods store teamed up with several law enforcement organizations to give away a total of $1,500 for students to go shopping. Each student...
WALA-TV FOX10
Firefighters set to serve 6 thousand pounds of sausage at fundraiser in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One community in Baldwin County is rolling up their sleeves to cook 6 thousand pounds of sausage. Elberta is raising money for the Volunteer Fire Department-- and FOX10′s Ashlyn Nichols swung by to see how the set up was going. Folks are already filing the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Greater Gulf State Fair hires workers to help set up before opening day Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are just a few days away from the Greater Gulf State Fair kicking off in Mobile. Officials put out a call for help on Facebook, looking for workers to help set everything up before all the fun begins. Lots of folks lined up early, ready...
6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama
It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Foley announces Hennef, Germany as Sister City
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. They joined us to explain this partnership on our FOX10 Midday Gulf Coast Spotlight. City representatives sent us the following information:. Why Hennef,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Serenity Funeral Home Veterans Day Event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serenity Funeral Home in Theodore is hosting a special Veterans Day event. The event will feature Patriotic music by Theodore High School Marching Band, Remarks by Tom Claxton from the Scuttlebutt Network – A Voice For Veterans by Veterans, Keynote Speaker Retired U.S. Navy Commander Glen King, Military Memorabilia from the Doug Mansfield’s G.I. Museum in Ocean Springs and more. The event is presented along with American Legion Post 250. There will be food and refreshments.
WALA-TV FOX10
Vigil held in Robertsdale honoring loved ones lost to violent crimes
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A candlelight vigil was held in Robertsdale Thursday night to honor loved ones lost to violent crimes. The group “Vocal” serves as a resource in the community for families to come together and help each other through grieving. Many of them who showed up...
