Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Arizona Coyotes ready to party at The Mullett

TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — The Mullett will have a party in the front and the back Friday night. By far the NHL's smallest venue, Mullett Arena takes its first spin in the national spotlight when the Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets. It should be a rockin'...
NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks, and the World Cup of Hockey

The Canucks think it’s still early, but ….. TSN: Darren Dreger notes that finding the right answers and fixing the Vancouver Canucks issues isn’t a simple thing to do. They believe that it’s still too early in the season to make drastic changes but it’s getting close to everything being put on the table.
Canucks Need a Rebuild to Change Losing Culture

The Vancouver Canucks are now the only winless team in the NHL. The club has struggled to pick up a win in their first seven games, posting a record of 0-5-2. Since the 2013-14 season, the organization has made two playoff appearances. In those nine years, the team has continued to add assets in an attempt to become a winning club. Instead, they’ve failed to make consistent post-season appearances and have built a losing culture.
Hurricanes score twice in 37 seconds, keep Canucks winless

VANCOUVER -- Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast scored 37 seconds apart early in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes kept the Vancouver Canucks winless with a 3-2 victory at Rogers Arena on Monday. Andrei Svechnikov also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 14 saves for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), who bounced...
‘I definitely have faith in this core’: Canucks GM Allvin addresses winless start

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin spoke to the media on Wednesday morning to address his team’s 0–5–2 start to the 2022–23 regular season. For more than 10 minutes, Allvin fielded questions related to the Canucks’ young core, the possibility of embarking upon a rebuild, and the future of head coach Bruce Boudreau.

