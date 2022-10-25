Read full article on original website
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Arizona Coyotes ready to party at The Mullett
TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — The Mullett will have a party in the front and the back Friday night. By far the NHL's smallest venue, Mullett Arena takes its first spin in the national spotlight when the Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets. It should be a rockin'...
Sabres remain winless vs. Seattle, halt hot start with 5-1 loss to wrap road trip
SEATTLE (AP) — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Buffalo and San Jose are the only teams that have lost three times to the Kraken since they joined the NHL as an expansion franchise last season. Buffalo has never beaten the […]
Sabres down D Mattias Samuelsson for weeks, D Henri Jokiharju closer to return
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres open a four-game homestand down two of their top four defensemen, and it could be weeks before Buffalo’s thin blue line is at full strength again. Mattias Samuelsson will miss “a few weeks” before having his lower-body injury reevaluated, general manager Kevyn Adams said at Thursday’s morning skate, and […]
Canucks GM declares confidence in Bruce Boudreau amid winless start
The Vancouver Canucks have had the worst start to the season of any team in the NHL. In fact, Bruce Boudreau’s team has yet to win a game. They are the only team in the league without a victory. Despite the poor run, it doesn’t seem as if major...
Ottawa Senators Produced a Successful First Homestand
The Ottawa Senators bounced back from two away losses to win four straight at home in part to strong rookie performances and an improved power play.
NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks, and the World Cup of Hockey
The Canucks think it’s still early, but ….. TSN: Darren Dreger notes that finding the right answers and fixing the Vancouver Canucks issues isn’t a simple thing to do. They believe that it’s still too early in the season to make drastic changes but it’s getting close to everything being put on the table.
Canucks Need a Rebuild to Change Losing Culture
The Vancouver Canucks are now the only winless team in the NHL. The club has struggled to pick up a win in their first seven games, posting a record of 0-5-2. Since the 2013-14 season, the organization has made two playoff appearances. In those nine years, the team has continued to add assets in an attempt to become a winning club. Instead, they’ve failed to make consistent post-season appearances and have built a losing culture.
Hurricanes score twice in 37 seconds, keep Canucks winless
VANCOUVER -- Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast scored 37 seconds apart early in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes kept the Vancouver Canucks winless with a 3-2 victory at Rogers Arena on Monday. Andrei Svechnikov also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 14 saves for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), who bounced...
‘I definitely have faith in this core’: Canucks GM Allvin addresses winless start
Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin spoke to the media on Wednesday morning to address his team’s 0–5–2 start to the 2022–23 regular season. For more than 10 minutes, Allvin fielded questions related to the Canucks’ young core, the possibility of embarking upon a rebuild, and the future of head coach Bruce Boudreau.
