ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

A California man was jailed by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged elude incident early Friday morning. A DCSO report said at 1:30 a.m. a deputy observed an SUV leaving Tenmile Valley Road in the Tenmile area, and attempted to stop it. The driver pulled into a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 42 and fled on foot. After a K9 track, he was not located.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
FOX40

Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca

On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
MANTECA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
MODESTO, CA
KSBW.com

1 killed in Carmel Valley Road rollover crash

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car crash occurred on Carmel Valley Road, Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 3:19 p.m. between a Dodge Durango and a Porsche. Investigators with the CHP said that the diver of the Dodge Durango was a Carmel resident and traveling...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Manteca man killed by pickup truck in deadly hit-and-run, police say

MANTECA, Calif. — Police are looking for answers after a man was hit and killed by a pickup truck Saturday evening, officials said. The Manteca Police Department said the deadly hit-and-run collision happened Saturday evening around 7:20 p.m. on Northgate Drive near Tidewater Bike Path. Police said the man was on foot when he was hit by what witnesses described as a pickup truck.
MANTECA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being hit by several vehicles on Sunday a man died in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. At 11 p.m. a 31-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him, according to police. The driver pulled over, according to […]
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in car crash on Carmel Valley Road

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)  UPDATE Oct. 27, 2022, at 12:10 p.m.- California Highway Patrol has released new details on a crash involving two vehicles on Carmel Valley Road from Wednesday. CHP says that at 3:19 p.m., a 2021 Dodge Durango driven by a 52-year-old Carmel resident was speeding while approaching Rio Road. The Dodge crashed The post One dead in car crash on Carmel Valley Road appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KMPH.com

Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
MERCED, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash

A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Identified After Antioch Mayor Punched While Leaving Event: Source

A man who allegedly punched Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe while leaving an event Tuesday has been identified. A source close to the case told NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo Wednesday night that Thomas McNell is the man who allegedly assaulted Thorpe. McNell signed an original petition to recall Thorpe and...
ANTIOCH, CA
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CREDIT CARD INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man Thursday following alleged credit card incidents, from the previous Thursday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 a.m. on October 21st a victim reported that his vehicle had been entered and his wallet was taken from the 2000 block of Del Mar Drive in Green. The victim found out that his credit card was used at two businesses. A deputy obtained video footage of the suspect from one business however the suspects face was covered.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy