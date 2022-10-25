A California man was jailed by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged elude incident early Friday morning. A DCSO report said at 1:30 a.m. a deputy observed an SUV leaving Tenmile Valley Road in the Tenmile area, and attempted to stop it. The driver pulled into a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 42 and fled on foot. After a K9 track, he was not located.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO