kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
A California man was jailed by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged elude incident early Friday morning. A DCSO report said at 1:30 a.m. a deputy observed an SUV leaving Tenmile Valley Road in the Tenmile area, and attempted to stop it. The driver pulled into a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 42 and fled on foot. After a K9 track, he was not located.
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca
On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
KSBW.com
1 killed in Carmel Valley Road rollover crash
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car crash occurred on Carmel Valley Road, Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 3:19 p.m. between a Dodge Durango and a Porsche. Investigators with the CHP said that the diver of the Dodge Durango was a Carmel resident and traveling...
San Joaquin County investigators ask for public's help in July homicide investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help three months after a 25-year-old man from Stockton man was found shot dead in the agricultural outskirts of the city. Around 10 a.m. July 29, sheriff's deputies found Jaime Acevedo-Vega unresponsive in...
Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill censured for DUI, lying to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The...
Police identify 67-year-old woman killed in Merced crash
Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a crash in Merced. The woman was identified as 67-year-old Frances Palm.
Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
Manteca man killed by pickup truck in deadly hit-and-run, police say
MANTECA, Calif. — Police are looking for answers after a man was hit and killed by a pickup truck Saturday evening, officials said. The Manteca Police Department said the deadly hit-and-run collision happened Saturday evening around 7:20 p.m. on Northgate Drive near Tidewater Bike Path. Police said the man was on foot when he was hit by what witnesses described as a pickup truck.
DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being hit by several vehicles on Sunday a man died in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. At 11 p.m. a 31-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him, according to police. The driver pulled over, according to […]
One dead in car crash on Carmel Valley Road
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Oct. 27, 2022, at 12:10 p.m.- California Highway Patrol has released new details on a crash involving two vehicles on Carmel Valley Road from Wednesday. CHP says that at 3:19 p.m., a 2021 Dodge Durango driven by a 52-year-old Carmel resident was speeding while approaching Rio Road. The Dodge crashed The post One dead in car crash on Carmel Valley Road appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Soledad police serve search warrant in Modesto in connection to homicide investigation
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Soledad and Greenfield detectives teamed up with South Monterey County Task Force to travel to Modesto Thursday morning in order to serve a search warrant. According to the Soledad Police Department the search warrant was related to an ongoing homicide investigation in Soledad. Police say they...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
KMPH.com
Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection
MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
eastcountytoday.net
Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
NBC Bay Area
Man Identified After Antioch Mayor Punched While Leaving Event: Source
A man who allegedly punched Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe while leaving an event Tuesday has been identified. A source close to the case told NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo Wednesday night that Thomas McNell is the man who allegedly assaulted Thorpe. McNell signed an original petition to recall Thorpe and...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CREDIT CARD INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man Thursday following alleged credit card incidents, from the previous Thursday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 a.m. on October 21st a victim reported that his vehicle had been entered and his wallet was taken from the 2000 block of Del Mar Drive in Green. The victim found out that his credit card was used at two businesses. A deputy obtained video footage of the suspect from one business however the suspects face was covered.
