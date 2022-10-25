Read full article on original website
Butter's Famous Guests Alex Guarnaschelli Fangirled Over - Exclusive
When Alex Guarnaschelli isn't filming for Food Network — whether it's judging on "Chopped," hosting "The Kitchen," or competing on "Alex vs America" – she's hard at work running her restaurant, Butter, in New York City. The famed Manhattan hot spot is centered around seasonally focused, upscale, farm-to-table cuisine. It's celebrating 20 years in business, with Guarnaschelli at the helm as Executive Chef since 2003 (per Cooking Channel).
Robert Irvine Calls Out Food Network For The Return Of Dinner: Impossible
Robert Irvine, or "Bobby I" as no one calls him, has never been a wallflower. The Guardian reports that he's so brash he even went so far as to make up a bunch of outrageous lies to pad his resume. Then there's his show "Restaurant: Impossible," in which he regularly berates stubborn restaurant owners (via YouTube) who believe, despite the egregious failure of their businesses, that they know what they're doing. Irvine has even been called flat "mean" for some of his behavior, yet he says he's "intense ... not mean."
Which Celebrity Chef Would Be A Dream Dinner Guest? - Mashed Exclusive Survey
When it comes to ideal dinner guests, the first thing many people think of is people they admire, people who will most likely provide interesting conversation or make us laugh. When asked what dream dinner guests they'd like to invite, answers such as Robin Williams, Albert Einstein, Barack Obama, or Richard Branson don't really surprise anyone. However, what if you only had a choice of celebrity chefs? Who would you pick? Would you expect them to cook or would they be judging your dinner?
Adam Richman Finally Weighs In On The Shake Shack Versus In-N-Out Debate - Exclusive
Anyone who seriously claims to love burgers is well familiar with the age-old war between Shake Shack and In-N-Out. Are you team Shack Stack? Or do you go wild for Animal Style? The long-standing East Coast versus West Coast showdown elicits strong opinions among fans — and you can't get away with not taking a side. Many chefs and foodies have weighed in on this debate over the years, from Gordon Ramsay to Chrissy Teigen to the late, great Anthony Bourdain. Now the celebrity foodie, proclaimed burger lover, and "Man v. Food" star Adam Richman is taking up arms in the great burger battle.
The Key To Perfecting Anne Burrell's Most Popular Recipe - Exclusive
Pasta Bolognese is the epitome of Italian American comfort food. The rich, meat-based tomato sauce takes some time and effort to prepare, but when done right, it makes for a decadent, stick-to-your-belly meal that's perfect for getting you through the cold weather season. Add a glass of wine and a cozy blanket, and you'll be ready to hibernate. However, pasta Bolognese done wrong can leave you with either a watery sauce that won't coat your noodles or a thick, clumpy mess.
Valerie Bertinelli Responded To Matthew Perry's Relationship Accusations
"Friends" star Matthew Perry has been telling some big stories about "Kids Baking Championship" co-host Valerie Bertinelli, but they might not be tall tales. In a story leaked from Perry's forthcoming memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," in which he hits on "Friends," addiction, his 2018 near-death experience from opioid abuse, and of course all those juicy Hollywood moments you read an excellent show biz memoir for. Perry claims he made out with Valerie Bertinelli while she was not only married to Eddie Van Halen, but while he was in the room (per Rolling Stone).
Christopher Schwarzenegger Continues On His Amazing Weight Loss Journey
Being a celebrity or having a superstar dad puts one in the spotlight, as this comes with a lot of public attention and criticism. Most popular figures and their children have used this to their advantage as they try to appear perfect or work towards the generally accepted norm. However, this is not a one-way thing, as their lifestyle has also influenced their fans, who see them as role models worth emulating.
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
Dolly Parton Announces She’s Done With Touring: “It Takes So Much Time And Energy”
Dolly Parton is obviously a living legend, one of the most beloved people in all of America, and a country music legend. But if you’ve never been able to catch Dolly on tour before, you may have missed your chance. In an interview with Pollstar, Dolly dropped the news...
Valerie Bertinelli Cringes After Matthew Perry's Heated Makeout Session Confession
Valerie Bertinelli didn't seem too pleased with Matthew Perry's confession about their steamy makeout all those years ago. After the Friends alum revealed the two had a hot-and-heavy night together in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actress posted a TikTok video seemingly in response to the excerpt released earlier this week.Captioning the Wednesday, October 26, video set to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" as she waved to the camera and smiled while the lyric "Hi, it's me" played, Bertineli wrote, "Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s? Are you mortified?" MATTHEW PERRY ISSUES APOLOGY...
King Ranch Chicken Casserole Recipe
When it comes to comfort foods, there's no doubt that a casserole is at the top of many people's lists. Casseroles are so great because they're easy to make, and they consist of one layer of goodness after the next. This king ranch chicken casserole has everything, from layers of tortillas, to shredded chicken mixed with two creamy soup bases, veggies, and plenty of gooey cheese on top.
Demi Moore & Boyfriend Daniel Humm Have 'Fizzled Out,' Actress Feels Chef Was 'Leeching Off Her Career & Fame'
It looks like Demi Moore is still on the hunt for Mr. Right! Several months into her relationship with chef Daniel Humm, an insider claimed things have more or less "fizzled out" since the restauranteur couldn't provide the actress with the affluent lifestyle she's grown so accustomed to. Article continues...
Gordon Ramsay To Appear In TV Special But There's No Kitchen In Sight
Is there ever a time when Gordon Ramsay isn't dominating the news circuit? Whether he's receiving backlash from animal activists for his anti-vegan shtick or going viral for gagging at TikTok food trends, the British celebrity chef, writer, and TV personality is no stranger to the spotlight. From "Hell's Kitchen" to "MasterChef," "Kitchen Nightmares," and countless others, Ramsay is the foul-mouthed centripetal force at the center of some of television's most popular food-based series.
New Information About ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Health
Back in July, 59-year-old American Pickers star Frank Fritz suffered from a stroke. He was hospitalized after a friend discovered him on his floor at his Iowa home. He was in the hospital until September but is now staying at a rehabilitation center. His longtime friend has been appointed his temporary guardian and conservator because he reportedly cannot take care of himself and his finances.
Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles
Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg Are Launching The Advent Calendar Of The Season
One of the oddest yet most wholesome Hollywood friendships is undoubtedly that of lifestyle and homemaking teacher Martha Stewart and West coast rap legend Snoop Dogg. The pair first met in 2008, when Snoop was a guest on "The Martha Stewart Show." Snoop and Stewart made mashed potatoes and spoke about Snoop's unique personal vocabulary. His second appearance on the show had the pair making brownies, with plenty of hash brownie jokes (via Oprah).
Announcement Of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown Just Made Twitter Giddy With Excitement
The culinary maestro with an entire show dedicated to proving his prowess will have his skills tested again in a "Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown" and Twitter is feverish with anticipation. Flay has become a prominent feature in the cooking industry. Britannica says that the professional chef and restaurant mogul...
Guy Fieri Is Giving Away $750 In Halloween Costume Contest
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Food Network is composed of a plethora of notable celebrity chefs. From Bobby Flay to Gordon Ramsay and Ina Garten to Rachael Ray, it's safe to say that more than a few culinary experts have made names for themselves on the station. However, only one of the channel's major stars is best known for his style.
'Sublime Prince Of The Esoteric Order Of Cookie' Is Someone's Job Title
We know what you're thinking. "'Sublime Prince of the Esoteric Order of the What?' That sounds like a character from a bad movie or a cult leader." While in any other instance you would be correct, the truth is that this job title is not only real, but there's also an actual person who carries that title.
Giada De Laurentiis' Pumpkin Souffle Is Halloween On A Plate
When you think of sweet treats this time of year, the first thing you think of is likely Halloween candy (after all, trick or treating is basically the defining pastime of the October 31st holiday). But if you're throwing a Fright Night party or just want to get in the spooky spirit, you can also find plenty of Halloween-themed recipes online. Search "Halloween desserts" or "Halloween party food" on Pinterest and you'll find everything from monster macaroni and cheese to sweet potato Jack o' lanterns. Even celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has a few frightfully festive recipes up her sleeve, including a pumpkin soufflé that she recently shared on Instagram.
