Voice of America
China Remains Top Threat in New US National Defense Strategy
Pentagon — China remains the top challenge to U.S. national security interests, while Russia remains an "acute" threat as it continues its brutal war in Ukraine, according to the Pentagon's newly released National Defense Strategy. "The [People's Republic of China] is the only competitor out there with both the...
Voice of America
Official Poll Finds Young Chinese Look Down on US, West
Taipei, Taiwan — A poll conducted by one of China's official media outlets found that as many as 90 percent of the nation's young people look at the West and the United States as equal to China or even look down on them. The survey of 1,655 people aged...
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst disasters. The Chinese Embassy in Seoul confirmed on its official WeChat account that three Chinese citizens had died in the stampede.
Nagy: President Biden issues National Security Strategy - So what?
During a recent public discussion Secretary of State Blinken characterized the just-issued National Security Strategy (NSS) as: “Rarely have so many in Government worked for so long on something read by so few.” Very true – unless someone is an insomniac or an unapologetic policy wonk. The NSS is supposedly a report,...
Voice of America
White House: Biden to Travel to Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia for November Summits
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 U.N. climate change summit on November 11, where he will call on the world to act "in this decisive decade," the White House said Friday. Biden will then be in Cambodia November 12-13 to participate in the...
Voice of America
Analysts Discuss China Coup That Wasn't
Washington — Premier Li Keqiang and Wang Yang, both of whom were unceremoniously dropped from the top leadership at last week's Chinese Communist Party Congress, have something else in common. The two were cast as key figures in a fictionalized plot to overthrow Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a...
Voice of America
US Embassy Warns of Terror Threat in South Africa’s Richest Shopping District
Johannesburg — The U.S. Embassy in South Africa has issued a rare warning of a possible terror attack this coming weekend in Sandton, an upmarket business district of Johannesburg sometimes dubbed "Africa's richest square mile." South Africa’s president has criticized the U.S. for putting out the alert and causing “panic” without first consulting the government.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 29
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 3:00 p.m.: Ukraine is gaining the upper hand against Russia in southern Kherson with range and precision guidance of artillery, and drones, The New York Times reports. In a war that is fought primarily through the air, Ukraine is turning the tables against Russia with Western weapons and homemade drones.
Voice of America
US Says Russia May Be Helping Iran Put Down Protests
The White House says the Biden administration supports the people of Iran and their right to peaceful protests — and that there may be cooperation between Iran and Russia in cracking down on Iranian protesters. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
US Says Climate Change Is Threatening Emperor Penguins
The U.S. wildlife agency says Antarctica’s emperor penguins are now threatened because of the effects of climate change. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently issued a warning that the species is in danger of disappearing, or becoming extinct, if steps are not taken to protect it. The declaration...
Voice of America
Biden Pushes Strong Jobs Market as US Midterm Elections Near
U.S. President Joe Biden has pushed his economic agenda while campaigning for his Democratic Party before the November 8 elections, but high inflation, energy prices and economic anxiety caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine make the economy a tough sell. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Voice of America
Thai Student Publisher Rejects China Businessman’s Request to Shut Down
Managers of a Bangkok publishing house known for its releases critical of China say they were twice approached by representatives of a Chinese businessman offering them large sums of money to shut down their business. The representatives, who identified themselves as employees of a private investigative firm, reportedly told the...
Voice of America
Iran Guards Head Warns Protesters: 'Today Is Last Day of Riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on nationwide unrest. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa...
Voice of America
Fresh Video Shows China's Hu Before Being Escorted From Party Congress Stage
New footage has emerged of former Chinese leader Hu Jintao minutes before he was escorted off the stage at the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade national congress, prompting speculation he was suffering a health crisis or was possibly upset over the removal of his proteges from the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.
Voice of America
US Denounces Iran over Journalist's Body
Washington — The United States on Friday denounced Iranian leaders for allegedly blocking the burial of a journalist's body, saying the clerical state showed a fear of journalists even posthumously. Reza Haghighatnejad, who worked in exile for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Radio Farda, a U.S.-funded Persian-language broadcaster, died on...
Voice of America
Seoul: North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles Friday, South Korea’s military said, Pyongyang’s latest move ratcheting up tensions with the United States and its allies. The North launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast around midday, according...
Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away. Some soccer fan...
Voice of America
US, Canada Express Support for Iranian Protesters
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Canadian counterpart expressed support Thursday for the demonstrators in Iran who have taken to the streets to protest the death of a young woman who died while in police custody after being arrested for wearing her headscarf "improperly." Blinken said Thursday in...
Voice of America
Water Retention Technology Improves Crop Growth in Africa
Increasingly severe droughts in Africa make it very hard to grow food, especially in the dryer areas of the continent. But a water system developed in the United States is helping improve crop production in drought-affected areas. The system involves plastic membranes that look like clear covers. When put in...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy: Russians Dismantling Health Care in Occupied Territories
Russian authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine are dismantling the regions' health care systems, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address Friday. "The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances — just everything. ... They put pressure on the doctors...
