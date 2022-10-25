ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Jealous Sheila Risks Her Freedom

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is one of The Bold and the Beautiful ‘s most notorious villains. Despite committing many horrendous crimes, she always manages to evade the police . Sheila’s hiding from everyone thanks to a mask, wig, and help from her Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). However, that might change when the green-eyed monster hits her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oxo7M_0im1w2rE00
The Bold and the Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown I Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Deacon Sharpe is hiding Sheila Carter on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Since her return to Los Angeles in August 2021, Sheila has done nothing but destroy everyone’s lives. Her son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered the most from Sheila’s crimes. In April 2022, she accidentally shot Finn during a confrontation with Steffy, then pulled the trigger on her daughter-in-law.

Eventually, Sheila was arrested for the “murder” of her son. But with the help of her friend and guard Mike Guthrie (Kekn Hanes), she escaped prison. Sheila was thrilled to discover Finn was alive , thanks to Li Finnegan’s (Naomi Matsuda) help. After running Li off the road, Sheila took over caring for Finn, yet her plot to keep Finn for herself backfired.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Is Sheila Carter Leaving? Her Crimes Are Piling Up

Li and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) rescued Finn, and during the chaos, Sheilas escaped. Weeks later, Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) informed the family that Sheila had died from a bear attack . However, a disguised Sheila is alive and well, except for a missing toe.

Thanks to help from her pal and lover, Deacon, Sheila’s plan is working perfectly. Yet, she may risk everything to get revenge on a rival.

Sheila Carter becomes jealous of Deacon Sharpe and Brooke Logan

Deacon and Sheila’s arrangement has taken a romantic turn on The Bold and the Beautiful . While Deacon was against the idea of harboring Sheila, he’s come to enjoy her company. However, their relationship might be altered by Deacon’s ex Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

After learning that Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) have broken up again, Sheila worries Deacon might go after Brooke. Sheila has every right to be concerned about a Breacon reunion. As reported by Soaps.com , Deacon proposed to Brooke on the Oct. 24 episode.

Brooke will likely reject Deacon’s proposal, but he won’t give up on his quest to win her heart. When Sheila learns of Deacon’s intentions toward Brooke, she’ll be furious. She may unleash her anger on the blonde beauty.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ villain seeks revenge on Brooke Logan

When Sheila is angry, that means trouble for other The Bold and the Beautiful characters. Fearing Brooke is stealing her man, Sheila will risk her freedom to torture the Logan matriarch. She’s already caused destruction earlier this year when she switched Brooke’s nonalcoholic champagne . Sheila’s scheme resulted in Brooke and Deacon’s New Year’s Eve kiss and a Bridge break up.

If fans thought that was bad, there’s no telling what Sheila has in store. Could she do something sinister, like physically harming Brooke? Or will Sheila capture Brooke and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and expose it to the world?

Whatever Sheila has planned, it won’t be good. She’ll cause more heartache for not only Brooke but also for Deacon. He made it adamant that Sheila wasn’t to leave the apartment. Yet, thanks to his romantic pursuit of Brooke, Sheila may cost him everything he holds dear.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Deacon Helps Sheila Escape, Suffers the Consequences

Comments / 4

Nita Brow
4d ago

who she jealous of, Brooke, because Bill want Brooke back, an she needs to sign the Divorce papers Carter, drew up, an move on ,with sexy$Dollar bills,

Reply(1)
5
Related
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas and Donna could expose Thomas with the voice changing app

Spoilers for The Bold in the Beautiful began teasing during the summer that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would soon have a girlfriend. Viewrs were hoping the brain tumor was the reason for his bizarre behavior and that he could move on from his obsession with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) but now it's clear that Terrible Tom is still with us. Fans of the CBS soap are furious because the writers refuse to redeem Thomas and everyone is tired of his antics.
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke was right about Thomas all along and her haters don't like it

Brooke Logan. Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is probably the most disliked character on The Bold and the Beautiful. Many fans have actually said they hate her. When it was recently revealed that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was behind the voice-changing app used to make it seem Brooke called CPS, the haters were disappointed.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Sharon Case Unpacks Her Character’s Unfinished Business — and the ‘Heartfelt Apology’ She Needs to Make

“Bygones” ain’t gonna cut it. Following the 2012 marriage of The Young and the Restless’ Sharon and Victor, things became, to put it mildly, messy. And then messier. And then downright ugly. By now, a decade has passed since that polarizing storyline, yet it never really… concluded. “Obviously, a lot of drama between them ensued after that,” Sharon Case tells Soap Opera Digest. “Sharon married Tucker because she was covering up that Victor was alive… so she could take over Newman Enterprises.
Soap Hub

Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?

Brooke will someday once again be in charge of her destiny. Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?Soap Hub. Right now, Brooke Logan Forrester is living her worst nightmare as her destiny has literally taken a turn. The Bold and the Beautiful heroine’s husband has walked out on her for reasons Brooke can’t comprehend.
SheKnows

Surprise Return for a ‘True General Hospital Legend’

Almost five decades after her last General Hospital appearance as a regular cast member, Robin Blake returned to the show in the September 30 episode as a Metro Court patron. Long- — and we do mean long– — -time fans of ABC’s lone remaining daytime drama will recall that from 1964-76, she played Judy Clampett, who went from student nurse to full-fledged R.N. and became friends Tracy Adams, the hospital’s first Black doctor.
SheKnows

The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker

The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
Soap Hub

How Ridge & Brooke’s Split Will Affect Forrester Creations on B&B

Brooke and Ridge’s split will affect the bedroom and the boardroom. How Ridge & Brooke’s Split Will Affect Forrester Creations on B&BSoap Hub. Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan Forrester breaking up is not only going to affect their personal lives, but the split may also ripple into the family business — Forrester Creations. Brooke being on the outs with Ridge has resulted in big changes at the House of Forrester before, after all.
Cheryl E Preston

Chelsea's suicide attempt is interrupted on The Young and the Restless

Friday on The Young and the Restless things become too unbearable for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and she considers taking her own life. Everyone in Genoa City knows she is fragile and has been institutionalized but her behavior has pushed various residents to try tough love. Chelsea has viewed it all as everyone coming against her and on Friday she relieves it all in her head as she goes through her day with negative thoughts racing through her mind.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

213K+
Followers
118K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy