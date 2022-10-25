ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

iMessage down: iPhone messages stop working, just hours after major WhatsApp outage

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Fbm6_0im1vyYy00

iMessage appears to have stopped working for some users, just hours after rival platform WhatsApp was hit by a major outage.

The problems meant users were unable to send or receive messages using the iMessage platform, which comes built into iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices. Text messages should send from within the iMessage app as usual.

The issues also appeared to be affecting Apple’s FaceTime service, which provides video and audio calls, making phones appear to have broken down.

Tracking website Down Detector showed a huge spike in reports of problems with the messaging service, around noon eastern time. But those issues appeared to be geographically specific: a vast number of the people reporting problems appeared to be in the US, for instance.

Down Detector also suggested that users were complaining about their phone networks, with an influx of reports of problems at Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. But that appeared to be because the texting service had broken, making the phone appear to stop working.

Apple runs its own “System Status” page, intended to track problems with all of its online services. But at the time of publication, the page showed no problems with iMessage or any of its other platforms.

The problems came less than 12 hours after WhatsApp was hit by a major global issue that took its platform offline for around two hours. There is no indication that the two problems were connected.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse

Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse.Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.The rapid drop came after Meta reported its latest results, showing weak performances across its various apps, including Facebook and Instagram. But investors appeared to worry even more when Mr Zuckerberg said during a conference call that he would continue to invest even more into the metaverse, despite the negative reaction to...
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy