Patriots-Jets Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Patriots are slight road favorites against the Jets in Week 8 as they aim to defeat their rivals for a 13th straight time.

The Jets won their fourth consecutive road game both straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in Week 7 at Denver , but the victory came at great costs. New York lost dynamic rookie running back Breece Hall (ACL), as well as offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) for the season.

Robert Saleh’s squad is 5-2 SU and ATS and will face Bill Belichick’s struggling Patriots club. New England was upset, 33-14, by the Bears on Monday night as nine-point home favorites and sits in last place in the AFC East.

New England owns a 12-game winning streak against the Jets along with a highly lucrative 9-3 ATS mark. The Jets last beat the Patriots in Week 16 of 2015.

Patriots vs. Jets Odds

Moneyline: New England (-125) | NY Jets (+105)

Spread: NE -1.5 (-110) | NYJ +1.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Patriots Straight-Up Record: 3-4

Patriots Against The Spread Record: 3-3-1

Jets Straight-Up Record : 5-2

Jets Against The Spread Record: 5-2

Odds and Betting Insights

Well, here we go again.

The Jets, who have been underdogs in every game this season, are once again getting points from oddsmakers for an eighth consecutive week. After last week’s win over the Broncos, Zach Wilson is now 8-3 ATS (72.7%) over his last 11 starts.

New York is a perfect 4-0 SU and ATS on the road this season but will look to improve its 1-2 SU and ATS mark at MetLife Stadium.

New England is 2-2 SU and 2-1-1 ATS on the road this season and dealing with a quarterback controversy. As of Tuesday, the Patriots have yet to announce if Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will be starting under center in the AFC East clash.

This game will likely come down to the Patriots’ offense against the Jets’ defense. New England has turned the ball over the second-most (15) times of any team this season and will need to exhibit better ball security versus a New York club that ranks ninth in creating turnovers (11).

