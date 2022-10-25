ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots-Jets Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

By Frankie Taddeo
 4 days ago

The Patriots are slight road favorites against the Jets in Week 8 as they aim to defeat their rivals for a 13th straight time.

The Jets won their fourth consecutive road game both straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in Week 7 at Denver , but the victory came at great costs. New York lost dynamic rookie running back Breece Hall (ACL), as well as offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) for the season.

Robert Saleh’s squad is 5-2 SU and ATS and will face Bill Belichick’s struggling Patriots club. New England was upset, 33-14, by the Bears on Monday night as nine-point home favorites and sits in last place in the AFC East.

New England owns a 12-game winning streak against the Jets along with a highly lucrative 9-3 ATS mark. The Jets last beat the Patriots in Week 16 of 2015.

Patriots vs. Jets Odds

Moneyline: New England (-125) | NY Jets (+105)
Spread: NE -1.5 (-110) | NYJ +1.5 (-110)
Total: 40.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Patriots Straight-Up Record: 3-4
Patriots Against The Spread Record: 3-3-1

Jets Straight-Up Record : 5-2
Jets Against The Spread Record: 5-2

Odds and Betting Insights

Well, here we go again.

The Jets, who have been underdogs in every game this season, are once again getting points from oddsmakers for an eighth consecutive week. After last week’s win over the Broncos, Zach Wilson is now 8-3 ATS (72.7%) over his last 11 starts.

New York is a perfect 4-0 SU and ATS on the road this season but will look to improve its 1-2 SU and ATS mark at MetLife Stadium.

New England is 2-2 SU and 2-1-1 ATS on the road this season and dealing with a quarterback controversy. As of Tuesday, the Patriots have yet to announce if Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will be starting under center in the AFC East clash.

This game will likely come down to the Patriots’ offense against the Jets’ defense. New England has turned the ball over the second-most (15) times of any team this season and will need to exhibit better ball security versus a New York club that ranks ninth in creating turnovers (11).

Week 8 Perfect 10 Contest Games, Spreads
CMC Trade Affects 49ers’ Odds
Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team
Week 7 Fantasy Takeaways
NFL Power Rankings

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NESN

Does This Jets Roster Move Hint At Game Plan Vs. Patriots?

The New England Patriots’ Week 8 opponent made a curious roster move ahead of Sunday’s AFC East showdown at MetLife Stadium. On Saturday, the New York Jets elevated quarterback Chris Steveler from their practice squad despite already having three QBs (starter Zach Wilson and backups Joe Flacco and Mike White) on their 53-man roster. None of those three are listed on the Jets’ injury report, so Streveler’s elevation doesn’t appear to be health-related.
NESN

Patriots Vs. Jets Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 8

It’s been a long time since there’s been a Patriots-Jets game that has mattered as much — for both teams — as this week’s clash at MetLife Stadium. The Jets might actually be something resembling good. New York comes in with a 5-2 record, a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings. The Patriots, on the other hand, are technically a last-place team but at 3-4 in a wide-open conference, they could certainly make a run.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
iheart.com

Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 8

Thanks to everyone for continuing to read these, week in and week out. It fills my soul with happiness. Happiness the 49ers kill every Sunday... Last week was one of my better weeks, I only missed 4. Thursday Night Football: Ravens at Buccaneers. Oh how the mighty have fallen. Tom...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

