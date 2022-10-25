Read full article on original website
WWMT
Michigan Midterms: What you need to know on Election Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan's Nov. 8 midterm election is starting to receive a lot of attention with big names and proposals on the ticket. If you're heading to the polls on Election Day, here's what you need to know according to the Michigan Voter Information Center. What's on the...
Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered
LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
Michigan to launch first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched Michigan’s first-ever fellowships for future educators. Stipends will soon be available for student teachers. Starting Monday, applications open for $10,000 Future Teacher Fellowships, and $9,600 stipends for student teachers. We're told this is to help build-up the teacher pipeline, and...
West Michigan families report rise of respiratory virus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Michigan doctor urged families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick - it could be RSV. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by cold-like symptoms that can get serious. Some patients could end up in the emergency room, according to Dr. Andrea Hadley, pediatric hospitalist at the Helon DeVos Children's Hospital.
$420,000 in grants to help Michigan shelters and victims of domestic violence
DETROIT, Mich. - The DTE Energy Foundation has announced $420,000 in grants will go to 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters in Michigan. The money will be used to support victims of domestic violence in Michigan. “The tragic consequences of domestic violence are present in every county of our state and...
Victorious Veterans: West Michigan events, giveaways happening on Veteran's Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Veteran's Day is a special time to honor those who served, or are serving, for our country. Below are events and giveaways happening around West Michigan in honor of our veterans. Veterans benefits: New benefits to assist veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, burn pits. Allegan County:
Michigan releases tips to ensure a safe, spooky Halloween for Michigan pets
LANSING, Mich. — Halloween is just around the corner - and safety is not only a concern for trick-or-treaters, but pets too. West Michigan Halloween: Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area. "When preparing for Halloween, it is important to consider the needs of our pets, so they won’t...
West Michigan school districts to receive electric buses with grant money
WEST MICHIGAN — Several school districts in West Michigan are expected to receive upgraded school buses. The Biden Administration is giving roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 'clean' school buses across the nation under a new federal program. School bus safety: Kalamazoo Public Safety sends a...
West Michigan Halloween forecast looks warmer, but possibly damp
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Temperatures are looking warmer as we head into Halloween weekend, but a weak system lifting into Lower Michigan on Monday could bring a few showers for Halloween. Daylight Saving: Clocks 'fall back' an hour dark and early Sunday, Nov. 6. Timing of the steadiest rain looks...
Michigan State Police looking for man wanted for questioning in a theft investigation
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - Do you know the man pictured above?. Michigan State Police are looking for this individual and want to question him in a theft investigation. If you have any info, call MSP at 989-773-5951.
Stabbing at off-campus student housing near GVSU sends man to hospital
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in Allendale Township. Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at 48 West Apartments around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning. When deputies arrived, the stabbing victim had left the area. The victim arrived at a local...
Berrien Springs man turns himself in after Coloma apartment explosion
COLOMA, Mich. — A Berrien Springs man faces charges after he allegedly caused an explosion and set a car on fire in Coloma, according to the Coloma Township Police Department. Residents of the 226 Ellendale Drive apartment complex reported the explosion Oct. 13. Portage Fedex attack: Charges authorized against...
Increased police presence at Oxford Middle School after alleged threat of shooting
OXFORD, Mich. - Rumors were circulating about a shooting at Oxford Middle School, so the district has increased police presence at the school on Thursday, according to the superintendent. Staff greeted students at the door on Thursday and checked belongings. You can see details on the alleged threat in the...
