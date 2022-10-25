PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) — Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.

ALTADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO