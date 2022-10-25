Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Byron Hopkins Hale, Clinton
Byron Hopkins Hale of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, surrounded by his family at Fort Sanders Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was the middle child of 3 boys born to Chapman McComas Hale & Mary Hopkins Hale on April 19, 1925, in Narrows, VA. Upon graduation from Narrows High School, he enlisted in the Army and served in World War II until the war ended. Byron provided video testimony of his wartime experiences which can be found via https://witnesstowar.org (search for “Byron Hale”).
Charles Edward Oldham, 86
Charles Edward Oldham, 86, passed away Monday, October 25, 2022, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born at home in Macon County, Tennessee, on November 19, 1935, son of Brice and Izette Oldham of Nashville, Tennessee. After attending Litton High School in Nashville, Charles received his B.S....
Pearl K. Lane, 87
Mrs. Pearl K. Lane, age 87, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. She was born July 22, 1935, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Pearl was also a Sunday School teacher for 60 years. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and family. She worked in medical products at Alba Health and retired after 49 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Lane, her daughter Sheila Ann Turpin, granddaughter Jamie Loden, and her parents, Edward & Ruby Page.
Stephen Scott, Oak Ridge
Stephen Scott, age 60, of Oak Ridge, TN died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after an extended illness. Stephen was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Reynolds High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Thiel College, and master’s and doctorate degrees from Kent State University. He was formerly a researcher at Oak Ridge National Lab and more recently a professor of Computer Science at Tennessee Tech University. Stephen enjoyed many various outdoor activities throughout his lifetime, especially taking people walleye fishing on Lake Erie and trout fishing in Tennessee. He will always be remembered for his deep love and loyalty for his family, his amazing ability to analyze situations, his invaluable advice to colleagues and students, and his incredible breadth of knowledge about so many things. Stephen was a member of St. Therese Church in Clinton, and he sincerely enjoyed studying the Bible and took great comfort from his faith in God.
Sara Loyd, Oak Ridge
Sara Loyd, age 86, passed away on October 25, 2022, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born in Bridgeport, Alabama, but made her home in Oak Ridge for 47 years. Sara attended Florence State University and taught first grade for three years in Huntsville, Alabama before starting a family. Sara...
Chris Copeland, 59
Chris Copeland passed from this earth to join his Heavenly Father on October 26th, 2022. Chris was born in Asheville, North Carolina, but he would consider himself a Harriman native through and through. Chris proudly served his community as an EMT and firefighter in Cookeville, TN from 1990-1997 before returning to his hometown and serving through the Oak Ridge National Laboratory from 1997-2011. He was a loving father to two daughters, a dedicated husband, and a loyal son. He enjoyed fixing cars, riding four-wheelers, and butter pecan ice cream. While he loved all of those things, there is nothing he loved more than studying the Bible and learning all he could. Chris was fiercely devoted to God and all of His teachings.
Robert Drury Scofield, 94, Kingston
Robert Drury Scofield age 94 of Kingston, TN passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Sycamore Trace surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Barbara Scofield, parents Paul and Helen Scofield, sisters: Nancy Sparks and Betty Ann VanderMeulen, father and mother-in-law William and Gertrude Goodall, brother-in-law William Goodall Jr., step-mother-in-law Effie Goodall, stepson Dennis Orth.
Stacey Broyles, Harriman
Ms. Stacey Broyles, age 48, of Harriman, passed away on October 24, 2022, at her home. Stacey loved life and enjoyed helping others. She was preceded by her parents: Merlin & June Lay. Father-in-law: Frank Broyles. She is survived by her 3 sons: Zackary Broyles & girlfriend Talyor Gallaher, Zane...
