Stephen Scott, age 60, of Oak Ridge, TN died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after an extended illness. Stephen was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Reynolds High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Thiel College, and master’s and doctorate degrees from Kent State University. He was formerly a researcher at Oak Ridge National Lab and more recently a professor of Computer Science at Tennessee Tech University. Stephen enjoyed many various outdoor activities throughout his lifetime, especially taking people walleye fishing on Lake Erie and trout fishing in Tennessee. He will always be remembered for his deep love and loyalty for his family, his amazing ability to analyze situations, his invaluable advice to colleagues and students, and his incredible breadth of knowledge about so many things. Stephen was a member of St. Therese Church in Clinton, and he sincerely enjoyed studying the Bible and took great comfort from his faith in God.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO