Frosh blasts Mosby's handling of Adnan Syed case, argues to remain in appeal

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh blasted Marilyn Mosby's handling of Adnan Syed's case in a court filing obtained by WJZ Tuesday.

Frosh also said his criticisms of Mosby don't demonstrate bias against Syed, and they do not disqualify his office from an appeals case against Syed's release.

Syed, 41, was sentenced to life after he was convicted for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend. The case first received national attention in 2014 the hit podcast "Serial" raised questions about the prosecution.

He served more than 20 years in prison before his murder conviction was vacated last month. Baltimore prosecutors dropped his charges earlier this month after new DNA testing results excluded him from evidence in the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Representatives for Young Lee, Hae Min Lee's brother, filed a notice of appeal on Sept. 28 arguing Lee's family did not receive enough notice about the hearing to vacate the conviction. Lee's lawyer argued circuit court proceedings should be paused until the appeal is heard.

Frosh said Mosby's office only gave the Lee family two days' notice of its intention to file a motion calling for Syed's conviction to be thrown out.

His office argued Lee should be allowed to make the case Mosby's office violated the Maryland Declaration of Rights' "mandate to treat victims with 'dignity, respect, and sensitivity.'"

On Oct. 12, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied the motion and asked why an appeal from Lee's family should move forward after Syed's charges were dropped.

In light of public comments made by Frosh on the case, Adnan's defense made a motion to strike the Attorney General's office as party to the appeal, saying the prosecutors have "prejudged this case," "demonstrated an interest in this case separate and apart from the subject matter of the appeal," and "seeks to represent not the State of Maryland but itself before this Court."

Frosh said the motion would prevent the Office of the Attorney General from performing its constitutional duty to represent the State of Maryland in the appellate courts.

The court gave Lee's representatives 15 days to say why their appeal should continue in light of the charges against Syed being dropped. The appellants have until Thursday to file that response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

