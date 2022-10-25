Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Howe says Wilson 'desperate' to make England's World Cup squad
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said striker Callum Wilson is "desperate" to fulfil his dream of playing at the World Cup after scoring twice in Saturday's 4-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa with England boss Gareth Southgate watching on.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0