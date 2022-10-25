ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Obama endorses Wes Moore in Maryland governor's race

By Rohan Mattu
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnwzL_0im1uJhu00

Former President Obama throws support toward Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore 00:29

BALTIMORE -- Former President Barack Obama is stepping in to boost Democrat Wes Moore's bid to be Maryland's next governor.

Moore's campaign on Tuesday released a TV ad in which the 44th president endorses Moore, calling the candidate his friend and saying "the choice is clear."

"Now, at a time when so much of our politics is about tearing people down, Wes Moore is working to bring people together and lift them up," Moore said. "He wants to build an economy that works for everyone and schools that are second to none. Because Wes knows that Maryland is strongest when no one is left behind."

Obama became the first Black president of the United States when he was elected in 2009. Moore would be the first Black governor of Maryland if he wins in November.

Moore, who has held double-digit leads over Republican nominee Dan Cox in recent polls, is running to regain the governor's office for Democrats in a state where they outnumber Republicans 2-1. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term-limited.

Moore took the crowded Democratic primary by leading former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points.

An author, military veteran, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO, Moore first gained recognition for his 2010 bestselling memoir, "The Other Wes Moore."

"This endorsement from Barack Obama highlights the incredible coalition of support that Wes has gathered throughout his historic campaign," said campaign spokesperson Carter Elliott. "President Obama highlights Wes' mission to create a Maryland where no one is left behind, and that's the message we're sending across Maryland in these final weeks of the campaign."

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

List: 21 Republicans possibly set to battle for the presidency in 2024

As Democrats and Republicans buckle up for the final two-week stretch of the midterm elections, some groups are already looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, which is set to begin in earnest in just a matter of weeks. American Bridge, the largest opposition research group for the Democratic Party,...
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Find Out if Your State Is Sending Out a Tax Rebate Check This Month

California began mailing inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 to eligible taxpayers this month. By Halloween, some 3.2 million Virginians should have received tax rebates of up to $500. These are just two of the states issuing income tax refunds to help people cope with ongoing inflation. Beginning in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC12

Trump endorses Yesli Vega, Spanberger’s GOP challenger

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Yesli Vega in Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District. Vega is a local elected official hoping to unseat incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger. While Vega did not immediately tout the endorsement, Virginia Democrats sought to highlight it. Over the...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Vice President Kamala Harris stumps for Wes Moore; Dan Cox says not to count him out

BALTIMORE -- Wes Moore and Dan Cox spent Saturday campaigning in Baltimore and the surrounding area.The two men have 10 days remaining until Election Day to win over votersIn West Baltimore on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris stumped for Moore and Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen. "Maryland you are always a leader in understanding what's at stake and fighting for our democracy and we need you," Harris said. "We really need you."President Joe Biden is expected to be in Maryland next week to support Moore too.Moore spent time talking about how his upbringing led him to run for public office...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan "devastated" by deadly stampede in Seoul, South Korea

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his condolences to the country of South Korea Saturday following a deadly stampede in Seoul that killed around 150 people and injured dozens more.The stampede occurred during the city's Halloween festivities. By Saturday night, South Korean officials said they had a tally of at least 149 deaths and 150 injuries."We are devastated by the awful events in Seoul, and the tragic loss of life," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I are thinking of everyone affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families and the Korean people."Officials have described the stampede as...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Full Panel: Obama’s presence on campaign trail ‘might encourage’ early voting

Former President Barack Obama is on the campaign trail and putting out ads in support of Democrats in swing states. “People like President Obama, he is exciting for Democrats and if you go to an Obama rally ... it might encourage you to go on right over to the polls,” said Symone Sanders-Townsend.Oct. 27, 2022.
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy