Op-Ed: Importance of air cargo to the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky economy
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has become one of the most important hubs for transporting air cargo around the globe. CVG is North America’s seventh largest cargo airport and supports thousands of high-skilled, good-paying jobs. Last year, CVG handled 1.7 million tons of air freight, a significant portion of which was transported by Atlas Air Worldwide, the company I lead.
Proposes education first plan to advance student learning, ease teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. — With the World Health Organization stating last month that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state education leaders in the Capitol Rotunda to announce his Education First Plan. The Governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on...
Op-Ed: Construction careers build strong future for students, state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — In October, the Home Builders Association of Kentucky (HBAK) is celebrating Careers in Construction Month, and we invite you to help us build the next generation of the commonwealth’s skilled workforce. As our state experiences increased economic development and population growth, the demand for quality...
KSR an the Kentucky Chamber Foundation present $951,000 donation to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity
— As part of an effort to help communities rebuild from the December 2021 tornadoes, Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) and Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a $951,000 donation to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity on October 27 in Dawson Springs. The event took place at one of the construction sites Habitat for...
$16 million in funding announced for Central Kentucky communities
FRANKFORT, Ky. — $16,595,296 was announced for infrastructure and education funding for Green, Hart and Taylor counties. The funding comes through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Transportation Alternatives Program. Green County. $6,738,200 to the Green County School...
Jobless rates improved in 119 counties in 12 months through Sept.
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between September 2021 and September 2022, rose in one (Hancock County), and no counties stayed the same according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet. Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the...
