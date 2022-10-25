The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has become one of the most important hubs for transporting air cargo around the globe. CVG is North America’s seventh largest cargo airport and supports thousands of high-skilled, good-paying jobs. Last year, CVG handled 1.7 million tons of air freight, a significant portion of which was transported by Atlas Air Worldwide, the company I lead.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO