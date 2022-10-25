RALEIGH, N.C. (October 27, 2022) – Wake Tech’s John Deere TECH agricultural systems program has been recognized as one of the best in the world. The program has earned the distinction of platinum status from Deere & Co. based on Wake Tech's facilities, instructors, student educational processes and interaction with dealership partners. Wake Tech is one of only three such programs in North America that achieved platinum status.

