Hendrick Automotive Group Awards Grant to Vernon Malone College and Career Academy

RALEIGH, N.C. (October 27, 2022) - Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was in a different kind of "winner's circle" today at Wake Tech. The driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was on hand to help Hendrick Automotive Group present a $25,000 STEM-based grant on behalf of its "Hendrick. Get Set. Go!" program to Vernon Malone College and Career Academy, a collaborative endeavor between Wake Tech, the Wake County Public School System and Wake County government.
USDA Announces Rural Broadband Funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (October 27, 2022) – Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Congresswoman Deborah Ross joined U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu in a major funding announcement at Wake Tech today. The U.S. Agriculture Department is providing $17.5 million to Wake County company AccessOn Networks to bring high-speed broadband to rural communities in Halifax and Warren counties.
John Deere TECH Program Earns Highest Honor

RALEIGH, N.C. (October 27, 2022) – Wake Tech’s John Deere TECH agricultural systems program has been recognized as one of the best in the world. The program has earned the distinction of platinum status from Deere & Co. based on Wake Tech's facilities, instructors, student educational processes and interaction with dealership partners. Wake Tech is one of only three such programs in North America that achieved platinum status.
