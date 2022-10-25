Read full article on original website
People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
Owensboro Street Dept. declaring ‘War on Potholes’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In preparation for cold weather and the difficulty in obtaining hot asphalt mix for pothole repair work, the Owensboro Street Department will launch a “War on Potholes” starting October 31 through November 11. During these two weeks, the public is being asked to call...
Owensboro drivers asked to report pothole locations
Drivers who travel in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being asked to aid in the city's "War On Potholes." The City of Owensboro put out its annual request for pothole reports on Friday, urging drivers who travel the city's streets to help target problem areas. Starting on Oct. 31 and continuing through...
Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man
Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility belonging...
Burn ban extended in Vanderburgh County
Residents in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, will be under a burn ban for a while longer. Back on Oct. 21, officials in the county said they were issuing a burn ban for a week due to "unusually" dry conditions, increasing the risks caused by open fires. On Friday, the Vanderburgh County...
Here’s what’s going on at the Natcher Bridge
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive across the William H. Natcher Bridge often, it’s very likely you will soon notice crews working on the bridge. This work, however, isn’t the typical road work that happens on many Tri-State roads. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, officials are currently preparing to build a bridge deck […]
Owensboro surplus auction rakes in big money
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, dozens of items drew dozens of people to the Daviess County Operation Center for a surplus auction. Retired police cruisers, trailers, lawn mowers, equipment and other vehicles made up the long list of items auctioned off. Sixteen vehicles were lined up as buyers tried to outbid one another. […]
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
Hours set for trick-or-treating in downtown Henderson
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are inviting the community to a family-friendly trick-or-treating event this Halloween. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Henderson on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The trick-or-treating offering has taken place in the city's downtown for...
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
Kentuckians meet state and local candidates ahead of election
There was a great turnout at the Red, White and Blue picnic held in Owensboro, Ky Thursday evening. The event, hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, allowed candidates on the local, state and federal level to speak to Owensboro residents about their campaign and their goals if they are elected.
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
Police: Man starts lengthy pursuit in Madisonville with pregnant woman in the car
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police say he nearly crashed into another driver then started a police chase while driving with a pregnant passenger who was pleading with him to stop the car. The Madisonville Police Department says an officer was patrolling on I-69 around 1...
City of Sturgis releases trick-or-treat hours, Halloween schedule
City officials in Sturgis, Kentucky, have announced trick-or-treating hours and other plans for Halloween this year. The city says that city-wide trick-or-treating will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween. They say that trunk-or-treat will also take place along Adam Street from 5...
EPD: Herbert Avenue home targeted in suspected drive-by style shooting
Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened on Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday as a targeted drive-by attack. As we reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Herbert Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone inside was shot. We later learned that...
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources
Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage
Schools in Hopkins County, Kentucky, are facing an issue that is affecting many school districts across the country, a staff shortage of bus drivers and other essential school positions. Roughly three months into the school year and the school district is still searching for bus drivers. The need for drivers...
Henderson Police Department holding first-ever Spanish speaking Citizens Academy
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is getting ready to host its first-ever Spanish speaking Citizens Academy. HPD says that beginning on Nov. 15 and ending on Dec. 13, the class will meet every Tuesday at the Henderson Public Library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The weekly class...
