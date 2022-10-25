Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bbbtv12.com
Robert Drury Scofield, 94, Kingston
Robert Drury Scofield age 94 of Kingston, TN passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Sycamore Trace surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Barbara Scofield, parents Paul and Helen Scofield, sisters: Nancy Sparks and Betty Ann VanderMeulen, father and mother-in-law William and Gertrude Goodall, brother-in-law William Goodall Jr., step-mother-in-law Effie Goodall, stepson Dennis Orth.
Pearl K. Lane, 87
Mrs. Pearl K. Lane, age 87, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. She was born July 22, 1935, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Pearl was also a Sunday School teacher for 60 years. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and family. She worked in medical products at Alba Health and retired after 49 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Lane, her daughter Sheila Ann Turpin, granddaughter Jamie Loden, and her parents, Edward & Ruby Page.
Chris Copeland, 59
Chris Copeland passed from this earth to join his Heavenly Father on October 26th, 2022. Chris was born in Asheville, North Carolina, but he would consider himself a Harriman native through and through. Chris proudly served his community as an EMT and firefighter in Cookeville, TN from 1990-1997 before returning to his hometown and serving through the Oak Ridge National Laboratory from 1997-2011. He was a loving father to two daughters, a dedicated husband, and a loyal son. He enjoyed fixing cars, riding four-wheelers, and butter pecan ice cream. While he loved all of those things, there is nothing he loved more than studying the Bible and learning all he could. Chris was fiercely devoted to God and all of His teachings.
Arletta Seiber, Andersonville
Arletta Seiber, age 58, of Andersonville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Norris Health and Rehab. She was born in Lafollette, TN on October 6, 1964, to the late Wayne and Gladys Bunch Romines. In addition to her parents, Arletta is preceded in death by, Son, David Wilkerson Jr.; sisters, Roxanne Romines and Gina Hutton; grandson, William Waites III; nephew, Robert Hutton.
