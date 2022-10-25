Chris Copeland passed from this earth to join his Heavenly Father on October 26th, 2022. Chris was born in Asheville, North Carolina, but he would consider himself a Harriman native through and through. Chris proudly served his community as an EMT and firefighter in Cookeville, TN from 1990-1997 before returning to his hometown and serving through the Oak Ridge National Laboratory from 1997-2011. He was a loving father to two daughters, a dedicated husband, and a loyal son. He enjoyed fixing cars, riding four-wheelers, and butter pecan ice cream. While he loved all of those things, there is nothing he loved more than studying the Bible and learning all he could. Chris was fiercely devoted to God and all of His teachings.

