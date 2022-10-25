Appeals court says time hasn't run out to try suspect in killing during 2017 Tecumseh prison riot

Read full article on original website
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Abandoned vehicle determined to be stolen out of Beatrice
BEATRICE - An abandoned vehicle found in eastern Gage County was recovered by police and ruled stolen. On Wednesday morning, the Gage County Sheriff's office was dispatched to the areas of W. Dogwood and South 54th Road east of Pickrell for an abandoned vehicle. Deputies concluded the vehicle had been stolen out of Beatrice.
Suspect in Neb. quadruple homicide released from hospital, transferred to jail
The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with the NSP SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment since.
News Channel Nebraska
Balfour sentenced after Kearney Hill traffic stop
NEBRASKA CITY - David Balfour, 51, of Nebraska City was sentenced to three years probation for attempted possession in August of 2021. He is also ordered to serve 90 days in Otoe County jail with credit for two days served. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle driven by...
KETV.com
Teen stabbed in heart at Waverly park in random attack speaks out
WAVERLY, Neb. — We're hearing from the Waverly teenager who was stabbed in the heart. The teenage suspect faces adult charges including attempted murder. He's in the Lancaster County Jail on $1 million bond. From her desk, Anne Punko heard ambulance sirens just before noon on Oct. 13. “I...
doniphanherald.com
Student brought loaded gun to high school, Bellevue police say
OMAHA -- A student at Omaha Bryan was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to the high school Wednesday, Bellevue police said. The handgun was found on the student, a 16-year-old boy, following a disturbance with school security, according to a news release from the Bellevue Police Department. The school...
doniphanherald.com
Man sentenced to prison on sex-related charge involving Sarpy teen
OMAHA — A New York man has been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for transporting a minor with the intent of engaging in criminal sexual activity. Armando Daniels, 33, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Between January and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman arrested after high-speed chase ends in creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase came to a stop in a creek bed, the Nebraska State Patrol says. Around 2:50 p.m., a Toyota Highlander was heading west on Interstate 80 going 96 miles an hour. A trooper attempted to stop the...
1011now.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts throughout six states, including Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
KETV.com
Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
klkntv.com
Nebraska fire investigator determines cause of destructive Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency determined the cause of a wildfire that scorched parts of southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said Tuesday that the blaze, which began in Gage County, was ignited accidentally. “The shredder was shredding weeds/grass on the...
1011now.com
Woman loses nearly $500 in phone scam; caller threatens to turn off electricity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is warning of a phone scam where the caller pretends to work for a utility company. LPD said on Friday, officers were dispatched to a report of a fraud. Officers made contact with a 21-year-old woman who reported getting a phone call...
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
doniphanherald.com
Lancaster County investigation into stolen semis of frozen beef turns up alleged crime ring based in Miami
An investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in the Lincoln and Grand Island areas has uncovered an alleged crime ring based in Miami that targeted packing plants in six states. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Peschong said the initial investigation involved an estimated $1...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman scammed out of almost $500
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman from Lincoln lost almost $500 after a scam call about her electricity. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 7100 block of S 91st St. for a reported fraud on Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m. Officers said the 21-year-old woman told them...
News Channel Nebraska
Car-deer accident causes minor injuries, in southeastern Gage County
BEATRICE – It’s a frequent hazard for motorists. A one vehicle accident north of Barneston Thursday night involved a deer running onto the roadway. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say a 2007 Honda Accord driven by 29-year-old Ashley Hinz, of Barneston was westbound on Spruce Road north of the village at around 9:30 p.m. when a deer ran onto the roadway in front of the vehicle.
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
Kearney Hub
Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park
WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn’t know right away how many times he’d been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
klin.com
Lancaster County Assessor’s Office Notifies Owners Affected By Wildfires
Sunday’s wildfires in parts of Lancaster County prompted evacuations and resulted in scorched homes and buildings. Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Rob Ogden says as residents return to their homes and assess the damage their first business call is usually to their insurance company. “Their second call...
klkntv.com
Century-old home near Hallam survives Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A house built over 100 years ago near Hallam survived a devastating wildfire in Lancaster County on Sunday. The owner, 98-year-old August ‘Gus’ Wendelin, says the fire burned down his garage, some outbuildings and a trailer home. But the house was left untouched.
