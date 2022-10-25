Read full article on original website
Serj Tankian is “not very interested” in doing a System Of A Down tour
Serj Tankian has been quick to dismiss rumours about an upcoming System Of A Down tour, citing health issues and a personal lack of interest. The frontman addressed his views towards touring during an interview with Metal Injection on Tuesday (25 October). “Doing the same thing over and over again...
Fender’s Acoustasonic Player Jazzmaster has launched
Fender has continued to expand its range of Acoustasonic guitars with the Player Jazzmaster. Unveiled yesterday (27 October), the new Fender Player design follows the original, American Jazzmaster Acoustasonic, which debuted last March. Priced lower than its counterpart, the latest innovation continues to offer the full range of potential seen...
Chase Bliss brings back the Exp expression roller pedal
Chase Bliss, the creator of intricate effects pedals with parameters aplenty, has brought back its novel expression pedal for controlling those parameters with the Exp. For the unfamiliar, Exp is an expression pedal with a roller mechanism instead of the up-down rocker more commonly employed in such devices. In this new iteration, Chase Bliss also put the inverting switches on the outside to let you more easily change expression direction.
Introducing Sorry: The London band combining rock with hip-hop and R’n’B
Sorry do things differently. Never ones to be tied down, these indie shapeshifters take in hip-hop, R’n’B and even electronic elements. The band’s 2020 debut album 925 was a peek into the neon-lit corners of their London home, on which core members and guitarists Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen – alongside bassist Campbell Baum, drummer Lincoln Barrett and synth player Marco Pini – explore desire in the big city and punctuate it with everything from 1990s alt rock to bracing post-punk.
Peter Frampton’s next record will be entirely self-written: “I’m going where no Frampton has gone before”
Peter Frampton’s upcoming studio album is in the works, and it’s one jam packed with songs written entirely by the master himself. Speaking to Uncut magazine about his latest musical endeavours, Frampton said, “I’m recording brand-new material right now. No co-writers, all my own songs, and I’m throwing out a lot already because every track’s got to be a winner.”
Gretsch’s G9500 Jim Dandy Acoustic gets two handsome new colourways
Gretsch has expanded its range of budget-friendly G9500 Jim Dandy Acoustics – now introducing the entry-level guitar in two new, retro-inspired finishes. Ideal for beginners, the G9500 Jim Dandy range pays homage to the brand’s iconic “Rex” Parlor guitars of the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s – offering a flat top, retro-style acoustic, tied with an affordable price tag.
Dolly Parton to re-record Stairway to Heaven for her rock album: “I’m going to redo that really on the money”
Country icon Dolly Parton has revealed her plans to re-record Stairway to Heaven for her upcoming rock album, in a style that’s supposedly “more true” to the Led Zeppelin original. Earlier this year, Parton announced that she will be making a rock album after news came that...
