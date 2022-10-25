Chase Bliss, the creator of intricate effects pedals with parameters aplenty, has brought back its novel expression pedal for controlling those parameters with the Exp. For the unfamiliar, Exp is an expression pedal with a roller mechanism instead of the up-down rocker more commonly employed in such devices. In this new iteration, Chase Bliss also put the inverting switches on the outside to let you more easily change expression direction.

2 DAYS AGO