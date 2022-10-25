Read full article on original website
St. Louis Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Drive-by Shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three months after pleading guilty, a St. Louis resident is facing 5 years in prison due to his involvement with local drug trading. Treyvon Perry, 20, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to possess and discharge a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According...
Man convicted of firing shots at police officer in 2020
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County jury convicted a man of shooting his gun at police officers while trying to run away in 2020. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 28-year-old Rodrick Fowler was convicted of Assault 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Armed Criminal Action in Division 4 of the St. Louis County Circuit Court.
Metro East man charged in fatal hit-and-run
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An East St. Louis man has been charged with reckless homicide in a hit-and-run that left a 59-year-old man dead. St. Clair County prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Brion C. Earts with failure to report a deadly accident and fleeing a police officer, in addition to reckless homicide.
Confusion arises over MO gun laws following Gov. Parson’s visit to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The school shooting at Central VPA High School on Monday has left questions and confusion about what police in Missouri can do when it comes to mental illness and firearms. Gov. Mike Parson’s comments Thursday night created even more questions after he claimed local police departments...
St. Charles parents, students reflect on St. Louis shooting, increased SROs
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - The county council of St. Charles County allocated $2.2 million over the summer for student resource officers after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The move added 14 SROs to county schools. All county public schools have at least one armed officer now. This...
Elderly woman killed in North County crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A two-car crash left a woman dead in north St. Louis County Thursday evening. Officers with the Jennings precinct were called to the scene at West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road. A Saturn Ion was going southbound on West Florissant Avenue, turning into oncoming traffic when it was hit on the passenger side by a Ford van.
St. Charles County’s Boone Center Inc. helps adults with disabilities find belonging, self-esteem
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The majority of adults with disabilities are unemployed or underemployed, but a St. Charles County company is doing its part to give people a welcoming environment to grow. According to the National Organization on Disability, only 21 percent of Americans with disabilities over the age...
Students make voice heard at town hall, Rep. Bush takes aim at Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of community members poured onto the campus of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley on Thursday to hear students and area superintendents speak about the cause and prevention of school shootings. The gathering took place days after a gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Get To Know John Kiehne!
John Kiehne is a 5th generation Missouri native that was born and raised in St. Charles, Missouri, spent 10 years living in Boston, Massachusetts, and who returned to the St. Louis area in 2001. He now lives in Eureka, MO with his wife Michelle and their 2 young children. John has worked as a professional musician, recording artist, producer, and instructor for over 35 years and also spent the last 15 years raising, supporting, and advocating for victims of domestic violence and neglect as a foster provider, advocate, legal guardian, and adoptive parent.
Stage IV colon cancer survivor raises awareness of cancer impacting growing number of young adults
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Ed Stratton was just shy of his 60th birthday when he received the diagnosis for colon cancer. “I always thought this was an old person’s disease but that’s not true, people younger and younger are getting it,” said Stratton, who lives in west St. Louis County.
Get To Know JB Pritzker!
Throughout my life, I’ve taken on big challenges and achieved big things — and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish working together with members of the General Assembly on both sides of the aisle to move Illinois in the right direction. Through some of our state’s darkest days of the pandemic, I’ve saved lives and livelihoods, and Illinois has one of the highest vaccination rates and lowest mortality rates in the Midwest. And after decades of fiscal mismanagement and a prior Republican governor who made things a whole lot worse, I passed four balanced budgets in a row, paid all the state’s overdue bills and restored Illinois’ fiscal integrity, resulting in six credit upgrades and reduced pension liabilities. I’ve delivered on my campaign promises, including launching the largest infrastructure plan in state history that’s investing all across Central and Southern Illinois and enacting nation-leading climate and clean energy legislation so that Illinois will remain a net energy exporter. And I’ve boosted Illinois’ economy, which now exceeds $1 trillion — becoming only the fifth state ever to do so. More small businesses have been created during my term in office than ever before. I provided critical relief during the pandemic keeping small businesses open and delivered $1.8 billion in tax relief to 90% of Illinoisans. I’ve also supported working families by raising the minimum wage, expanding access to affordable health care and childcare, improving Pre-K-12 education which are now the best among the largest states in the nation, and increasing state-sponsored college aid so higher education is more affordable and accessible. I’ve protected women’s reproductive rights, ensuring Illinois remains a safe haven for women’s healthcare. And I’ve worked every day in office to bring people together from every region of our state because we are one Illinois –– from Rockford to Belleville and from Quincy to Champaign. If re-elected, I will continue to get big things done for Illinoisans.
