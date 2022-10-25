Throughout my life, I’ve taken on big challenges and achieved big things — and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish working together with members of the General Assembly on both sides of the aisle to move Illinois in the right direction. Through some of our state’s darkest days of the pandemic, I’ve saved lives and livelihoods, and Illinois has one of the highest vaccination rates and lowest mortality rates in the Midwest. And after decades of fiscal mismanagement and a prior Republican governor who made things a whole lot worse, I passed four balanced budgets in a row, paid all the state’s overdue bills and restored Illinois’ fiscal integrity, resulting in six credit upgrades and reduced pension liabilities. I’ve delivered on my campaign promises, including launching the largest infrastructure plan in state history that’s investing all across Central and Southern Illinois and enacting nation-leading climate and clean energy legislation so that Illinois will remain a net energy exporter. And I’ve boosted Illinois’ economy, which now exceeds $1 trillion — becoming only the fifth state ever to do so. More small businesses have been created during my term in office than ever before. I provided critical relief during the pandemic keeping small businesses open and delivered $1.8 billion in tax relief to 90% of Illinoisans. I’ve also supported working families by raising the minimum wage, expanding access to affordable health care and childcare, improving Pre-K-12 education which are now the best among the largest states in the nation, and increasing state-sponsored college aid so higher education is more affordable and accessible. I’ve protected women’s reproductive rights, ensuring Illinois remains a safe haven for women’s healthcare. And I’ve worked every day in office to bring people together from every region of our state because we are one Illinois –– from Rockford to Belleville and from Quincy to Champaign. If re-elected, I will continue to get big things done for Illinoisans.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO