Recently we took a look at the top 15 vehicles selling the most over MSRP. Now, we break things down by state, thanks to data published by iSeeCars.com. Researchers, who analyzed 1.9 million new car listings, found that the average new vehicle is priced 10 percent over MSRP. But car shoppers could see prices well above that. A lack of new car incentives, given the inventory shortages facing the industry for months, doesn't help the situation either.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO