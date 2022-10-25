A drive-by shooting in the French Quarter sent a man to the hospital last night, New Orleans police say. Officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Burgundy Street at around 11:44 p.m. Thursday. They said three suspects in a vehicle pulled up to a 48-year-old man and shot him. Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO