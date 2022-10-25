Read full article on original website
Lucky ducky owners reunited with rare pet that drew birders to Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For a couple weeks, a rare mandarin duck drew people in flocks to Pendleton Park. Colorful and splashy, he waddled, swam and preened before birders and photographers who came to sneak a peek of the exotic fowl before it had a chance to fly off — or rather, to duck out.
PD: Texas parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child
Police in Texas arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book.
PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
Drunk man lost balance and fell on newborn, Brownsville police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege was intoxicated when he grabbed a 1-month-old and then fell on top of the newborn. Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was arrested on charges of injury to a child, assault family violence, endangering a child, resisting arrest and failure to identify, according to the Brownsville […]
After cold front nice fall-like weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front will be moving through the Rio Grande Valley Friday afternoon bringing the threat of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. The marginal severe weather risk is confined to the coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties while the slight risk is further to our north around […]
DPS: Three-car accident leaves one man dead
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS reported a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday night on State Highway 48 in Cameron County. According to a DPS news release, a three-vehicle crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday when a 2003 Ford Ranger, occupied by one male driver, was stationary and facing south without its lights on […]
Man hit sister’s boyfriend with a brick during assault, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his sister’s boyfriend with a brick, police say. Ernesto Cortina, 34, was arrested Oct. 22, after officers saw him assault his sister’s boyfriend in a car, according to police. Officers responded to the 400 block of Lancer Lake Drive, where they “noticed Cortina was […]
