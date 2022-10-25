Read full article on original website
Kaye
4d ago
So many variables missing for this to be a meaningful story to draw conclusions...for example: the differences in size and population of each state are huge variables. Vermont, of course is the safest. It is the smallest and least populated state... Now lets think about how that "Defund the Police" working for you?!
Chris
4d ago
yes Pennsylvania is very big and mostly rural(mostly republican(but Philadelphia is a crime ridden sewer(all democrats)
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Why am I seeing pheasants in Pennsylvania again?
In an annual occurrence at this time of year across Pennsylvania, amazed observers begin reporting sightings of ring-necked pheasants along roads, in backyards, in fields and elsewhere. For several months, from mid-October through February, the pheasant is back in Pennsylvania, in limited numbers near the spots where the Pennsylvania Game...
It’s Another Invasive Creature in Pennsylvania, but This One Swims
Brad Bosch harvested this northern snakehead May 21 in Richmond township, PA. First we had to worry about the Lanternfly devastating our crops. Now there’s an invasive fish known as the snakehead. Also known as frankenfish, or channa argus, it is submarine-shaped, with a toothy mouth and can grow...
Arkansas listed among least-safe states in America
A new study found Arkansas to be among the least-safest states in the U.S.
Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him
A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
The Jewish Press
Republican Jewish Coalition Buys $1.5 Million in Ads for Pennsylvania Senate Race
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million TV ad buy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, putting a spotlight on the incident when the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, chased an unarmed, innocent black man with a shotgun in 2013. At the time, Fetterman...
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
U.S. Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate.
New study finds Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas to be most unsafe states
Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas are the most unsafe states to live in the United States, according to a new study published Tuesday.
qhubonews.com
PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable
LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
5 Pennsylvania dog breeders listed among ‘Horrible Hundred’ | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
4 takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz debate
Fetterman and Oz butted heads over several issues, including their reputations, abortion laws and the state economy.
Invasive species added to Pa. list of fish that can be harvested through bowfishing
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission voted to approve an amendment to the state’s bowfishing regulations to add an invasive fish to the list of species that can be caught through bowfishing, according to a Monday release from the commission. The commissioners voted to add...
Survey ranks Louisiana as the most dangerous state in the US
A new survey titled 2022’s Safest States in America has listed Louisiana as the most dangerous to live in out of the 50 states when weighing numerous factors.
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is Fascinating
Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
The wealthiest man in Texas, each state listed
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forbes compiled a list of the wealthiest people in the U.S yearly and this list is the 41st edition that includes a Texan at the top. The list contains 400 billionaires with 50% of the list earning money from financial investments, manufacturing, technology, and or fashion and retail. Every billionaire’s net worth combined on the list adds up to $4 trillion with billionaires on the list ranging in age from 19 to 99. According to Forbes out of 400 people on the list 275 of them, are self-made billionaires.
