2023 Edge Chamberlain Campbell reports a new offer from Florida State
St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood edge Chamberlain Campbell reports a new offer from Florida State on Thursday. Campbell shared that he was offered after a conversation with defensive coordinator and area recruiter Adam Fuller. The 6-foot-5.5, 210-pound edge rusher is set to visit FSU this upcoming weekend. FSU joins FAU, Miami,...
Desmond Ricks expected to unofficially visit Florida State this weekend
The recently reclassified cornerback is expected in Tallahassee.
Florida State running back returns to practice
The Seminoles have been missing the playmaker for a decent period of time.
BREAKING: Florida State Offensive Line Commit Flips to Florida
The Seminoles lose a pledge in the 2023 class.
FSU Football vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: How to Watch, Stream, or Listen
Florida State will host Georgia Tech on Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. at noon. Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the latest meeting between the Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) and the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC):. Television: ACC Network. Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Chris...
Former Florida State running back breaks 1K yards, sets school record at Marshall
The former five-star prospect has crossed the century mark in seven straight games.
How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Information on how to watch, listen, or stream the Seminoles' home game against Georgia Tech.
chopchat.com
FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
Albany Herald
Florida Head Coach Billy Napier Accredits Kirby Smart
Coaching in college football can often boil down to relationships more than knowledge. Obviously, a person has to be qualified to coach at the collegiate level but knowing the right people can get go a long way as well. It did for Florida's head coach Billy Napier.
New Florida A&M Vice President, Director of Athletics arrives in Tallahassee
Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, FAMU's new Vice President and Director of Athletes, doesn't officially begin her new role until January, but she's already hit the ground running.
Boosting safety measures ahead of big weekend in Tallahassee
As we prepare for a big weekend in Tallahassee, we want to know what's being done to make sure it's a safe one.
thefamuanonline.com
Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer
Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
Post-Searchlight
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
thefamuanonline.com
Terror of Tallahassee downright scary
Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
tallahasseereports.com
National Progressives Target Tallahassee, Dozier Embraces Endorsements from Extreme Groups
For years, local Tallahassee elections have avoided the influence of national progressive groups with extreme positions. Previously, these groups have focused on larger metro areas like Austin, Seattle, and Portland. However, during this election cycle Tallahassee voters are being targeted by groups that openly support the defund the police movement,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
Post-Searchlight
Remembering 1982: Bearcats defeat Early County to secure Playoff Spot
Fullbacks Calvin Close and Scott Carroll scored two touchdowns a piece at Centennial Field Friday night to lead coach Ralph Jones’ Bainbridge High School Bearcats past the Early County High School Bobcats 48-0 and into the Region 1AAA playoffs. The Bearcat’s win over the Bobcats coupled with the Mitchell-Baker...
violetskyadventures.com
This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens
A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
City of Tallahassee to begin planning phase of expanding water, utility services
The City of Tallahassee is looking to start the planning phase of expanding water and sewage utility services to areas in the Southside.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
247Sports
