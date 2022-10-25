Read full article on original website
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
guitar.com
Motley Crue’s Mick Mars retires from touring due to “painful struggle” with disease
Mötley Crüe co-founder Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring as a result of his disease. The guitarist will however, remain a member of the band. A statement from the group cites the 71-year-old musician’s struggles with Ankylosing Spondylitis, an inflammatory form of arthritis, as the reason for his retirement (via Variety): “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band,” the statement reads.
Tom Hanks revives David S Pumpkins during surprise guest SNL appearance
Tom Hanks hit Saturday Night Live fans with a wave of nostalgia during his latest surprise guest appearance. The Forrest Gump star returned to the SNL stage on 29 October taking part in multiple sketches. During his last skit of the night, he brought back the fan-favourite character David S Pumpkins, which he first portrayed on the show in 2016.Earlier this week, it was announced on Twitter that comedian and actor Amy Schumer would be returning to host the show, joined by “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy as the evening’s musical guest on 5 November.Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays and streams on Peacock the following day. Read More SNL star Chris Redd attacked at New York comedy venueSNL answers fans prayers with ‘hilarious’ Kanye West Skechers skitWho is hosting tonight’s episode of SNL and when does it air?
guitar.com
Fender’s Acoustasonic Player Jazzmaster has launched
Fender has continued to expand its range of Acoustasonic guitars with the Player Jazzmaster. Unveiled yesterday (27 October), the new Fender Player design follows the original, American Jazzmaster Acoustasonic, which debuted last March. Priced lower than its counterpart, the latest innovation continues to offer the full range of potential seen...
guitar.com
Serj Tankian is “not very interested” in doing a System Of A Down tour
Serj Tankian has been quick to dismiss rumours about an upcoming System Of A Down tour, citing health issues and a personal lack of interest. The frontman addressed his views towards touring during an interview with Metal Injection on Tuesday (25 October). “Doing the same thing over and over again...
guitar.com
Introducing Sorry: The London band combining rock with hip-hop and R’n’B
Sorry do things differently. Never ones to be tied down, these indie shapeshifters take in hip-hop, R’n’B and even electronic elements. The band’s 2020 debut album 925 was a peek into the neon-lit corners of their London home, on which core members and guitarists Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen – alongside bassist Campbell Baum, drummer Lincoln Barrett and synth player Marco Pini – explore desire in the big city and punctuate it with everything from 1990s alt rock to bracing post-punk.
guitar.com
Chase Bliss brings back the Exp expression roller pedal
Chase Bliss, the creator of intricate effects pedals with parameters aplenty, has brought back its novel expression pedal for controlling those parameters with the Exp. For the unfamiliar, Exp is an expression pedal with a roller mechanism instead of the up-down rocker more commonly employed in such devices. In this new iteration, Chase Bliss also put the inverting switches on the outside to let you more easily change expression direction.
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s next record will be entirely self-written: “I’m going where no Frampton has gone before”
Peter Frampton’s upcoming studio album is in the works, and it’s one jam packed with songs written entirely by the master himself. Speaking to Uncut magazine about his latest musical endeavours, Frampton said, “I’m recording brand-new material right now. No co-writers, all my own songs, and I’m throwing out a lot already because every track’s got to be a winner.”
guitar.com
Dolly Parton to re-record Stairway to Heaven for her rock album: “I’m going to redo that really on the money”
Country icon Dolly Parton has revealed her plans to re-record Stairway to Heaven for her upcoming rock album, in a style that’s supposedly “more true” to the Led Zeppelin original. Earlier this year, Parton announced that she will be making a rock album after news came that...
