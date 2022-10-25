Members of an NBC News independent voter panel were the latest critics of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance Wednesday. Fetterman’s only debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday was one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 midterm election and became a social media storm as people watched Fetterman in action live for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May.

