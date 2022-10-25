Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi attacked by suspect David Depape, who shouted 'where is Nancy?': source
San Francisco Police said suspect David Depape and Paul Pelosi were struggling over a hammer before Depape allegedly attacked him Friday morning inside his home.
Texas authorities identify woman killed 36 years ago after hunters discovered remains
Texas authorities identified the remains of Alisha "Lisa" Marie Cooks, who went missing in 1985. Her remains were found in Pearland 36 years ago.
California sheriff’s deputies arrest 12-year-old for allegedly threatening to shoot up middle school
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old boy was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to shoot up a middle school.
Oregon drug trafficking ring busted with nearly half a million in cash, 20 pounds of narcotics: authorities
Authorities in Washington County, Oregon, seized nearly half a million dollars in cash and 20 pounds of narcotics after an investigation into a suspect drug trafficking ring.
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
NYC man who brutally murdered mother to claim multimillion inheritance sentenced to 22 years to life
A New York City man who admitted to killing his 65-year-old mother for his share of an $11 million inheritance has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
Michael J. Fox reveals he has suffered multiple broken bones over the past year: 'It's been a struggle'
Michael J. Fox reflected on his health struggles over the past year, during which he also mourned the loss of his beloved mother Phyllis. The actor said that he has broken multiple bones.
Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'
A homeless man in Los Angeles has constructed a small wooden home in the middle of a busy sidewalk propped up by wheels.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Voters polarized over viral video of AOC dancing as protesters erupt
Real-time reactions from voters saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez receive polarized reviews from Democrats, Republicans and independents over a viral video.
Alabama's Jermaine Burton back in spotlight as new video of Tennessee incident surfaces
A new video that surfaced Thursday night shed more light on the incident involving Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton and a female Tennessee fan.
Car seat carrying sleeping child shot at during Washington, DC road rage incident: 'People are crazy'
A family in the Washington D.C. area is recovering after their car was shot into multiple times while driving on Interstate 295, striking their son's car seat while he was asleep in it.
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Independent voters tell NBC Fetterman's debate performance 'felt very difficult to watch'
Members of an NBC News independent voter panel were the latest critics of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance Wednesday. Fetterman’s only debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday was one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 midterm election and became a social media storm as people watched Fetterman in action live for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May.
Howie Mandel defends Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' 'bimbo' comments: 'I get it'
Howie Mandel defended Meghan Markle on Thursday, a week after she faced backlash for saying she felt like little more than a "bimbo" while working as a briefcase girl on "Deal of No Deal," which he hosted. "I don’t think she’s maligning 'Deal or No Deal,'" he told US Weekly....
Valerie Bertinelli seemingly reacts to Matthew Perry make-out story with Taylor Swift song: 'I’m the problem'
Valerie Bertinelli appears to be addressing Matthew Perry's recent confession that the two had a "make-out session" while she was still married to the late Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli took to TikTok on Wednesday and uploaded a video of her smiling and waving as Taylor Swift’s "Anti-Hero" played in the background.
