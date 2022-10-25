If your hair goals include thicker, more voluminous hair, there’s a good chance you’ve already tried everything to get there. You’ve used all of the shampoos and conditioners that merely mention “volume” on the label. You coat your hair with volume-boosting mousse and take every supplement under the sun that promises to grow hair or boost your hair’s natural texture. Maybe you’re disappointed in the lack of results you’ve noticed — or would like to take things one step further and add another step to your hair care routine. Whatever the reason, you’ve probably never considered this hair treatment that so many beauty experts recommend for boosting volume and thickness. It seems so simple, but is actually low-key incredible effective. Best of all: it won’t break the bank and feels all kinds of amazing. Gaby Longsworth, PHD, certified hair practitioner, and owner of Absolutely Curly Everything, explains why this is the best hair treatment for healthy, thicker hair.

24 DAYS AGO