‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
NBC Sports
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce is already final
Justice often moves slowly when the parties involved in a given case are at odds. When the two sides agree, things can progress very quickly. With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reaching an agreement as to the terms of their divorce, the divorce is already final. Via TMZ.com, a judge signed the order making it official earlier today.
Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs Acquiring Kadarius Toney
Patrick Mahomes has no shortage of weapons in the passing game in Kansas City. He got another one on Thursday. The Chiefs have acquired Kadarius Toney, the explosive athlete out of Florida, in a trade with the New York Giants. Toney is believed to be a perfect fit for the Kansas City ...
NBC Sports
Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game
The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
NBC Sports
Watch Steph’s fiery reaction after dancing on Herro, hitting 3
Steph Curry put Tyler Herro into the blender and let the Miami Heat guard know about it. Midway through the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game Thursday night at Chase Center, Curry get isolated on Herro, put some nasty moves on him and drained a big 3-pointer to give Golden State a 108-100 lead.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants to try for other free-agent splashes to lure Judge
The Giants' top offseason priority is clear: Sign New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. On Monday, Yankees beat writer Randy Miller of NewJersey.com reported San Francisco will do "whatever it takes" to sign Judge. Two days later, Miller reported the Giants plan to make a couple of other big moves to lure the Linden native back home to the Bay.
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play
The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive. According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik...
NBC Sports
Brock Holt announces retirement after 10 MLB seasons
Brock Holt, a longtime fan favorite in Boston, is hanging 'em up. The former Red Sox utility man announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday after 10 MLB seasons. He took to Instagram with a statement paired with a video of highlights from his career. "Damn it that was fun....
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8
Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I want to be here, I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off the Panthers injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but he won’t be back in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker quarterbacked the Panthers to a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers last...
NBC Sports
Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons questionable to play Sunday
The Titans have key players listed as questionable on both sides of the ball this week. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are both in that category for Sunday’s game against the Texans. Tannehill was out of practice Wednesday with an...
NBC Sports
Eagles bring back draft pick to practice squad, release Dicker the Kicker
The Eagles made a notable practice squad swap on Saturday afternoon. Former sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson, who was released earlier this week to make room for Robert Quinn, was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. But in order to create that spot on the practice squad, the Eagles...
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr hope Kuminga isn't happy with DNP vs. Heat
The last time the Warriors played the Miami Heat, then-rookie Jonathan Kuminga played 29 minutes and 45 seconds, dropping 22 points on 52.9 percent shooting with five rebounds and one assist. This time Kuminga, the second-year forward, didn’t leave the bench once in Golden State’s 123-110 win over the Heat...
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: One area where Hurts has made astonishing progress
An area of remarkable improvement for Jalen Hurts, a wild James Bradberry and Darius Slay stat and why the Eagles' second halves haven't been a total disaster. Not much else going on in Philly sports this weekend so you may as well check out this weekend's edition of Roob's 10 Random Eagles Observations!
NBC Sports
Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye
The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
