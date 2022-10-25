Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Related
Texas authorities identify woman killed 36 years ago after hunters discovered remains
Texas authorities identified the remains of Alisha "Lisa" Marie Cooks, who went missing in 1985. Her remains were found in Pearland 36 years ago.
Houston SPCA offers reward for injured puppy found in parking lot
A person "tightly wrapped an elastic hairband around the snout of an 8-week-old puppy." Now a Houston nonprofit is offering a $5,000 reward for information.
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is filing a complaint against the state this week alleging that his office is being defunded nearly $989,000.
Texas woman held on $15M bond after allegedly strangling, stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death
Melissa White Towne, 37, was charged with capital murder in Texas on Monday after she allegedly strangled and cut the throat of her 5-year-old daughter in a park, authorities said.
Mom allegedly slashed daughter’s throat, fatally suffocated her, put body in laundry bag, drove to ER
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother has been charged with capital murder after she allegedly slashed her daughter’s throat and strangled her to death. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Oct. 16, Melissa Towne allegedly drove to the emergency room in Tomball and asked hospital personnel for a wheelchair because her "daughter’s body was hurting." A nurse reportedly went out to Towne’s Jeep Cherokee and found the little girl wrapped in a mesh bag with a laceration on her neck.
Astros catcher caught using illegal bat in Game 1 of World Series
Catcher Martín Maldonado was caught using an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. Maldonado went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the game.
'It's Absolutely an Epidemic': Texas Transgender Woman Was Killed in 2020, Suspect Just Arrested
So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign Since 2020, the family of Asia Jynaé Foster has sought justice after the Black transgender woman was found fatally shot in the middle of the road near the Houston Galleria. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jermal Richards was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Foster's death, according to a statement from Houston Police. Richards is being held without bond, and has yet to appear before a judge...
2022 World Series: J.T. Realmuto's 10th inning home run completes Game 1 comeback over Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies do not want to get off their magic carpet ride any time soon - they came back from five runs down to win Game 1 of the World Series.
Fox News
848K+
Followers
5K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2