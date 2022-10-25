ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom allegedly slashed daughter’s throat, fatally suffocated her, put body in laundry bag, drove to ER

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother has been charged with capital murder after she allegedly slashed her daughter’s throat and strangled her to death. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Oct. 16, Melissa Towne allegedly drove to the emergency room in Tomball and asked hospital personnel for a wheelchair because her "daughter’s body was hurting." A nurse reportedly went out to Towne’s Jeep Cherokee and found the little girl wrapped in a mesh bag with a laceration on her neck.
TOMBALL, TX
'It's Absolutely an Epidemic': Texas Transgender Woman Was Killed in 2020, Suspect Just Arrested

So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign Since 2020, the family of Asia Jynaé Foster has sought justice after the Black transgender woman was found fatally shot in the middle of the road near the Houston Galleria. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jermal Richards was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Foster's death, according to a statement from Houston Police. Richards is being held without bond, and has yet to appear before a judge...
HOUSTON, TX
