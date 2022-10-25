Read full article on original website
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi attacked by suspect David Depape, who shouted 'where is Nancy?': source
San Francisco Police said suspect David Depape and Paul Pelosi were struggling over a hammer before Depape allegedly attacked him Friday morning inside his home.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Saying Pelosi Deserves Death Resurfaces After Attack
In a now-deleted video the Greene posted on Facebook, she said that "Pelosi is guilty of treason," which is a crime "punishable by death."
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
60% of Republican Voters Say White Supremacy Is a ‘Problem’ in the US
If you tuned in to Tucker Carlson every night, you’d be told again and again that white supremacy is a hoax, invoked by liberals to smear the modern Republican Party and divide the country. But though the Fox News host has millions of viewers, his controversial takes may not...
Washington Examiner
'Very disturbing to watch': Former RNC chairman blasts Lindsey Graham for Herschel Walker support
Former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele does not believe Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is qualified to be a senator, calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) specifically for his support of Walker. During a rally for Walker, Graham said Walker, if elected, will change the entire narrative of the Republican...
Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations
Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day
Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
Reporter Fired for Questioning Network's Decision to Air Trump Rally
NewsNation, the cable news network ran by Nexstar, has fired Paul Gerke, a New York-based journalist after he questioned the network's "mission" after it broadcast a Donald Trump rally uninterrupted.
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Texas authorities identify woman killed 36 years ago after hunters discovered remains
Texas authorities identified the remains of Alisha "Lisa" Marie Cooks, who went missing in 1985. Her remains were found in Pearland 36 years ago.
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
Voters polarized over viral video of AOC dancing as protesters erupt
Real-time reactions from voters saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez receive polarized reviews from Democrats, Republicans and independents over a viral video.
Michael J. Fox reveals he has suffered multiple broken bones over the past year: 'It's been a struggle'
Michael J. Fox reflected on his health struggles over the past year, during which he also mourned the loss of his beloved mother Phyllis. The actor said that he has broken multiple bones.
Oregon drug trafficking ring busted with nearly half a million in cash, 20 pounds of narcotics: authorities
Authorities in Washington County, Oregon, seized nearly half a million dollars in cash and 20 pounds of narcotics after an investigation into a suspect drug trafficking ring.
California sheriff’s deputies arrest 12-year-old for allegedly threatening to shoot up middle school
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old boy was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to shoot up a middle school.
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
New Jersey Democrat congressman blames Paul Pelosi attack 'on Republican Big Lies'
New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. said in a statement on Friday that Paul Pelosi's attack is the result of "Big Lies from many Republicans."
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
