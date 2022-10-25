ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day

Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox News

Fox News

848K+
Followers
5K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy