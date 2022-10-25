ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, And A First-Round Pick For Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, And PJ Washington

By Orlando Silva
 4 days ago

NBA fans dropped an interesting idea of what a trade between the Lakers and Hornets would look like.

The Los Angeles Lakers remain involved in trade rumors, especially regarding Russell Westbrook, who is struggling to find his pace in the young 2022-23 NBA season. After a solid outing in the season opener, the former NBA MVP struggled in the next two games, making really bad decisions and putting his team in a bad position.

This situation has infuriated fans once again, who keep asking the front office to ship Westbrook away and see what they can get in return for the controversial star. Well, a lot of them have started dropping trade ideas for the Lakers, mentioning teams that already were linked with moves with the Lakers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Lakers will wait for 20 or 25 games before making a move regarding Russ or anybody else, but fans aren't as patient as the team front office.

NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets

In recent hours, one fan dropped an interesting idea that could get the Lakers more than one player, would get rid of Russell Westbrook and also could keep one of their first-round picks.

I’d be on the phone with Charlotte right now. Russ, Nunn, and a 1st for Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, and PJ Washington.

This is a good idea for the Purple and Gold, and seeing how things have developed recently, it could be appealing for the Hornets, too. Gordon Hayward was caught liking a tweet suggesting a trade that would send him to Los Angeles in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

Moreover, they have reportedly targeted Terry Rozier as a potential trade candidate for Russ, and this move includes both Rozier and Hayward while including PJ Washington in the trade. We'll have to wait for a little before finding out what the Lakers are going to do regarding Westbrook and some of the players on the roster.

The Lakers have struggled to get wins this season, and they look great on defense but terrible on the offensive side of the ball. Things can get better for the Lakers, but the front office needs to make a move for that to happen.

