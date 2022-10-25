ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Man Who Sold Gun to Texas Synagogue Attacker Gets 8 Years

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Scott Olson/Getty

The man who sold a firearm to a British national who used it to hold four victims captive inside a Texas synagogue has been sentenced to nearly eight years behind bars. Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams, a previously convicted felon, pleaded guilty in June to selling the semi-automatic Taurus G2C pistol to Malik Daisal Akram just a couple of days before Akram used it in the hostage crisis in Colleyville . The U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced Tuesday that Williams received a sentence of 95 months. Authorities tied the pair together via cell phone records dating back to Jan. 11, according to the Department of Justice. “This defendant, a convicted felon, had no business carrying–much less buying and selling–firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham in a statement. “Whether he suspected his buyer would use the gun to menace a community of faith is legally irrelevant: In the U.S., convicted felons cannot possess firearms.”

homesteader
4d ago

did he get 8 years for SELLING the gun or 8 years for being a felon and having the gun to sell? this may be a liberal spun misleading headline

Tango India Mike
4d ago

Who sold the cars to the people responsible for 40k auto related deaths annually? Are we going to have RED FLAG laws to confiscate cars from people who are a danger to themselves and others? Are we going to continue to license millions of teenagers as young as 15 and barely out of middle school? If it would save just ONE child's life, would you surrender your car for a horse and buggy, bicycle, or train ride? It's about common sense and saving lives, right? Hitch up your horse or shut up about it!

Linard Skinard
4d ago

who sold the guns to Salvador Ramos ? a licensed gun dealer was needed to do the transfer, why hasn't this person been identified ? nothing but silence on this subject, WHY ?

