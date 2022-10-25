ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Major College Football News Could Be Coming This Tuesday

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

Pac-12 Football

Before the 2022 college football season began both UCLA and USC announced they'll eventually be leaving the conference for the Big Ten.

Could more significant Pac-12 news be coming this Tuesday?

Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, who was on top of the USC/UCLA development during the off-season, teased significant Pac-12 news this Tuesday morning.

"Feels like a newsy day in the Pac-12," Wilner tweeted.

It's not media rights-related, either, per Wilner.

"* not related to media rights," Wilner adds.

Could more Pac-12 schools be leaving the conference? Oregon, Washington and Stanford have been rumored to be interested in also leaving the conference for the Big Ten.

It's also possible the Pac-12, which is really the Pac-10 now with USC and UCLA leaving the conference in two years, is adding more schools. San Diego State, Fresno State, UNLV, Boise State and San Jose State have all been linked to the conference in the past.

Stay tuned, folks. Major Pac-12 news could soon be coming.

