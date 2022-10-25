Read full article on original website
▶️ Candidates for Bend city council and mayor tackle issues during forum
With election day arriving soon, it’s time to start figuring out who you’re voting for. Wednesday night, a forum at the Larkspur Community Center. Three candidates are running for city council position 6. Mike Riley, Rick Johns, and Julia Brown. Two candidates are going head to head in...
▶️ 1-on-1 with Bend mayoral candidates Melanie Kebler and Chris Piper
Current City of Bend councilor Melanie Kebler and former Councilor Chris Piper are both on the ballot for Bend Mayor. Central Oregon Daily’s Morgan Gwynn sat down with the two candidates to learn more about how they plan to lead Bend if elected. Why are they running for Bend...
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond School District joins lawsuit against Juul
The Redmond School Board unanimously voted Wednesday to join a multi-district lawsuit against e-cigarette company Juul. It’s the latest move in the ongoing fight against teen vaping. The district says there were 388 vaping cases in schools in a four-year span. More than 80% were tobacco or nicotine related.
Deschutes County judge gets involved in homicide investigation, won’t oversee any criminal case
There have been no arrests or any suspects publicly identified in the shooting death of a real estate investor and developer in the driveway of his home east of Bend earlier this month. But there has been an unusual twist that will result in an out-of-county judge overseeing any future criminal cases. The post Deschutes County judge gets involved in homicide investigation, won’t oversee any criminal case appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Students in Crook County HS gun incident face expulsion hearing
Two students that were reportedly in possession of a handgun at Crook County High School on Wednesday are facing an expulsion hearing, according to Crook County School District. “We will definitely follow the protocols and the law on that,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said. “It’s required expulsion for any kind...
▶️ St. Charles and Bend PD partner to take back drugs
St. Charles worked with Bend Police to take back medications on Saturday. The event was an opportunity for those in the community to safely dispose of old and unused prescription and over the counter medicines. Those driving through the parking lot were pleased the service was offered, including one man...
La Pine mother, son arrested in marijuana grow op bust
A mother and son from La Pine were arrested Wednesday, charged with the illegal manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said its officers along with detectives from the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement (DCIME) team arrested Carol Ann Stam, 67, and her son, Darle Thomas Stam, 26.
▶️ Police: Stabbing at Bend warming shelter leads to arrest
A man was arrested Thursday after police say he stabbed another man at a Bend warming shelter. Bend Police say they got a call just after 7:00 p.m. about a stabbing at 275 NE 2nd Street. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Manuel Alejandro Garcia Martinez, confronted the 28-year-old victim for...
Sawdust flies for a good cause
Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
▶️ New hangars open at Redmond and Bend airports, and that’s not all
The Central Oregon air travel industry is getting two very noticeable upgrades — one at Redmond Municipal Airport and the other at Bend Municipal Airport. Sky Service is opening a new hangar at each airport along with a terminal at Redmond. “For the Redmond Airport, it’s going to allow...
Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun
Prineville police were called to Crook County High School Wednesday afternoon after a student was reported carrying a gun at school, and two students were taken into custody, Crook County School District officials said. The post Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend cougar ‘showing no fear of humans’ shot, killed by police
Police shot and killed a cougar that was spotted in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday after officials said it was showing behavior that may have put people in danger. Bend Police say a cougar was first spotted about 10:17 a.m. Wednesday on NW 3rd Street and Portland Avenue. Community service officers who responded found a dead deer in the backyard of a nearby home. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife removed the deer and posted warning signs about a cougar in the area.
Bend man arrested on charges of threatening convenience store staff, customers with handgun
A 36-year-old Bend man was arrested on menacing, disorderly conduct and firearm charges Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened convenience store staff and customers with a handgun, pointing it at one customer. The post Bend man arrested on charges of threatening convenience store staff, customers with handgun appeared first on KTVZ.
Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
One of two kayakers died after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag
Several major road projects are underway on the roads around Bend, and a major one is starting on highways 20 and 97 on the north end of town. Meanwhile, plans are proceeding for a major project, in the works for years, to improve Highway 97 on the south end of Redmond and on major connecting streets. The post ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag appeared first on KTVZ.
Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls
Bystanders spotted and rescued two people from the Deschutes River at Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported. The post Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ DCSO: Icy roads cause spike in accidents Wednesday morning
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) saw an increase in accidents Wednesday morning. The icy road conditions made early-morning driving a little less safe, leading to five accidents. “Make sure your car is in good working order. Make sure you have good tires on your car, and make sure...
Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman claims her property has been flooded twice, with several lesser incidents in the year since Central Oregon Irrigation District piped a canal beside her home. Lindsay Azevedo says she’s owned nine acres on the north end of town for the past nine years, and “never had an issue The post Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend hit-and-run leaves 76-year-old in hospital; Police ask public’s help
Bend Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who left a 76-year-old Bend man in the hospital. As of Friday night, the man had life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition. Police say it happened around 9:31 p.m. Thursday night at the roundabout at...
