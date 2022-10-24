ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
stepoutbuffalo.com

Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua

Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
hwy.co

Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York

Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

North Star Coffee on the move in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA -- North Star Café, a division of The Arc Ontario, will be hosting a grand opening at its new location Saturday, during the annual Fall Into Canandaigua festival in downtown Canandaigua. North Star, which had been located up north on Route 332 and is now operating at 92...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
visitfingerlakes.com

Finger Lakes Visitors Connection Launches Digital FLX Well-Being Passport

ONTARIO COUNTY - Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the official tourism promotion agency for Ontario County, has launched its new FLX Well-Being Passport that will help both visitors and locals discover ways to enjoy the healthy Finger Lakes lifestyle physically, psychologically, and spiritually. The Well-Being Passport is a free program that...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Proposal to turn RG&E into public utility in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irregular RG&E bills were once again the focus of a public meeting, this time in Rochester Thursday night, where a group gathered to propose an alternative. After hearing the all-too-familiar stories from residents hit hard by these bills, an idea was put forward to turn RG&E into a public utility, as […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
hwy.co

Plan Your Perfect Beach Day at These Lake Ontario Beaches

Lake Ontario offers beautiful beaches for residents and visitors to enjoy sunbathing and swimming far from the Atlantic Ocean. You’ll also have ample opportunities for fishing, boating, wildlife viewing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and camping. So let’s explore these perfect destinations for a family looking for adventure and fun during...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E

Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
ROCHESTER, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event

The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media

You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Planned Parenthood permit approved in Henrietta

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta Town Board approved a special use permit for Planned Parenthood Wednesday, paving the way for a new medical facility on Jefferson Road. The town board initially denied the permit application in June, claiming a medical facility providing surgical procedures would not be “consistent with the character of those retail […]
HENRIETTA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy