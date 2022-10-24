Read full article on original website
Related
stepoutbuffalo.com
Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua
Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
hwy.co
Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York
Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
North Star Coffee on the move in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA -- North Star Café, a division of The Arc Ontario, will be hosting a grand opening at its new location Saturday, during the annual Fall Into Canandaigua festival in downtown Canandaigua. North Star, which had been located up north on Route 332 and is now operating at 92...
visitfingerlakes.com
Finger Lakes Visitors Connection Launches Digital FLX Well-Being Passport
ONTARIO COUNTY - Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the official tourism promotion agency for Ontario County, has launched its new FLX Well-Being Passport that will help both visitors and locals discover ways to enjoy the healthy Finger Lakes lifestyle physically, psychologically, and spiritually. The Well-Being Passport is a free program that...
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
Solar project in Livingston County dedicated to founder in celebration event
President and CEO of Standard Solar said that not only was the weather perfect for the panels, but it was beautifully timed as they honored Tom and his finished solar array.
Proposal to turn RG&E into public utility in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irregular RG&E bills were once again the focus of a public meeting, this time in Rochester Thursday night, where a group gathered to propose an alternative. After hearing the all-too-familiar stories from residents hit hard by these bills, an idea was put forward to turn RG&E into a public utility, as […]
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
hwy.co
Plan Your Perfect Beach Day at These Lake Ontario Beaches
Lake Ontario offers beautiful beaches for residents and visitors to enjoy sunbathing and swimming far from the Atlantic Ocean. You’ll also have ample opportunities for fishing, boating, wildlife viewing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and camping. So let’s explore these perfect destinations for a family looking for adventure and fun during...
Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 to hold first ever Fall Food Truck Festival
Families, students and community members from the school are invited for an evening of music, games and an array of food truck offerings.
Jeremiah’s Tavern, Irondequoit organization at odds over Titus Ave. building
“It’s socially important, it’s part of our culture, it’s been part of our culture for almost 100 years,” Burns told us.
Rochester’s new campaign ‘Keep the Change,’ draws attention
The flyer saw mixed feedback from residents and council members, with over 70 quote tweets.
13 WHAM
Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
buffaloscoop.com
Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event
The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
justshortofcrazy.com
Finger Lakes: Don’t Miss These Three Short Hikes with Incredible Views
If you love the outdoors, you’re going to love these hikes in the Finger Lakes. I found three short hikes that all had incredible views, and I’m pretty sure you’ll want to see them. The waterfalls alone are enough to get me back to this area, and...
Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media
You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
Oh, deer: Monroe Co. second highest county for animal-car crashes
These numbers tend peak in autumn, according to representatives, with October, November, and December far and above the peak of animal crash season.
Planned Parenthood permit approved in Henrietta
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta Town Board approved a special use permit for Planned Parenthood Wednesday, paving the way for a new medical facility on Jefferson Road. The town board initially denied the permit application in June, claiming a medical facility providing surgical procedures would not be “consistent with the character of those retail […]
Kucko’s Camera: Down to the edge of the Genesee River
Prepare to take a walk with News 8's John Kucko down to the edge of the Genesee River to see some of the longest-lasting color
Comments / 0