You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO