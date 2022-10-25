Photos: See protests, police response and more from Penn State disturbance

In the weeks leading up to Monday night’s planned student-organized event featuring two alt-right speakers, Penn State students and community members shared outrage and widespread concern.

The university maintained it could not cancel the event because of free speech rights, but less than an hour before it was set to begin, Penn State announced the event was canceled due to demonstrations turning violent.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it’s unclear if arrests have been made, or how many police officers were on the scene Monday night.

Below are photos from the start of a protest in front of the Thomas Building, where the event was set to take place, through the next several hours, which included protesters pepper sprayed (law enforcement did not discharge pepper spray, the university wrote in a tweet) and a large police presence on campus.

More than 100 people were protesting in front of the Thomas Building on Penn State’s campus at about 6 p.m. Monday, where the founder of the Proud Boys was set to appear at an event organized by a student group. Josh Moyer/jmoyer@centredaily.com

Self-proclaimed professional troll Alex Stein arrives at the Thomas Building on Monday ahead of his scheduled event, which was later canceled. Josh Moyer/jmoyer@centredaily.com

Protesters cheer when the Penn State event features the Proud Boys founder was canceled on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Protesters gather around a group of people outside of the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Several men dressed in black with their faces covered agitated the crowd gathered on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to protest an event featuring the founder of the Proud Boys. Josh Moyer/jmoyer@centredaily.com

Police line the sidewalk as protesters gather outside of the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Police escort Gavin McInnes to a car to leave the Thomas Building after the “Stand Back & Stand By” event was canceled on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Protesters watch Alex Stein as he walks in a hallway of the Thomas Building after the “Stand Back & Stand By” event was canceled on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

A man sprays bear deterrent at protesters on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

A woman has milk poured on her eyes after being hit with a bear deterrent spray outside of the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

People try to wash their eyes after being hit with a bear deterrent spray outside of the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

People try to wash their eyes after being hit with a bear deterrent spray outside of the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Protesters gather outside of the Thomas Building on the Penn State campus where an event by the Proud Boys founder was to take place on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Protesters march down Pollock Road after the event “Stand Back & Stand By” was canceled on the Penn State campus on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Police on horses and in riot gear work to disperse the crowd around the Thomas Building after the event was canceled on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Police on horses and in riot gear work to disperse the crowd around the Thomas Building after the event was canceled on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com