Photos: See protests, police response and more from Penn State disturbance

By CDT staff reports
 4 days ago

In the weeks leading up to Monday night’s planned student-organized event featuring two alt-right speakers, Penn State students and community members shared outrage and widespread concern.

The university maintained it could not cancel the event because of free speech rights, but less than an hour before it was set to begin, Penn State announced the event was canceled due to demonstrations turning violent.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it’s unclear if arrests have been made, or how many police officers were on the scene Monday night.

Below are photos from the start of a protest in front of the Thomas Building, where the event was set to take place, through the next several hours, which included protesters pepper sprayed (law enforcement did not discharge pepper spray, the university wrote in a tweet) and a large police presence on campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzceD_0im1qBVG00
More than 100 people were protesting in front of the Thomas Building on Penn State’s campus at about 6 p.m. Monday, where the founder of the Proud Boys was set to appear at an event organized by a student group. Josh Moyer/jmoyer@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZ0c0_0im1qBVG00
Self-proclaimed professional troll Alex Stein arrives at the Thomas Building on Monday ahead of his scheduled event, which was later canceled. Josh Moyer/jmoyer@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHFLk_0im1qBVG00
Protesters cheer when the Penn State event features the Proud Boys founder was canceled on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5yp9_0im1qBVG00
Protesters gather around a group of people outside of the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dq8d9_0im1qBVG00
Several men dressed in black with their faces covered agitated the crowd gathered on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to protest an event featuring the founder of the Proud Boys. Josh Moyer/jmoyer@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EboBB_0im1qBVG00
Police line the sidewalk as protesters gather outside of the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnEJR_0im1qBVG00
Police escort Gavin McInnes to a car to leave the Thomas Building after the “Stand Back & Stand By” event was canceled on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmTGy_0im1qBVG00
Protesters watch Alex Stein as he walks in a hallway of the Thomas Building after the “Stand Back & Stand By” event was canceled on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVBE1_0im1qBVG00
A man sprays bear deterrent at protesters on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrKPH_0im1qBVG00
A woman has milk poured on her eyes after being hit with a bear deterrent spray outside of the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUPQh_0im1qBVG00
People try to wash their eyes after being hit with a bear deterrent spray outside of the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXsTu_0im1qBVG00
People try to wash their eyes after being hit with a bear deterrent spray outside of the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4Qoh_0im1qBVG00
Protesters gather outside of the Thomas Building on the Penn State campus where an event by the Proud Boys founder was to take place on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IspID_0im1qBVG00
Protesters march down Pollock Road after the event “Stand Back & Stand By” was canceled on the Penn State campus on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vy4Jz_0im1qBVG00
Police on horses and in riot gear work to disperse the crowd around the Thomas Building after the event was canceled on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejfrF_0im1qBVG00
Police on horses and in riot gear work to disperse the crowd around the Thomas Building after the event was canceled on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i57j9_0im1qBVG00
A Penn State police car drives down Pollock Road as protesters march along the road after the event “Stand Back & Stand By” was canceled on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

