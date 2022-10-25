Photos: See protests, police response and more from Penn State disturbance
By CDT staff reports
Centre Daily Times
4 days ago
In the weeks leading up to Monday night’s planned student-organized event featuring two alt-right speakers, Penn State students and community members shared outrage and widespread concern.
The university maintained it could not cancel the event because of free speech rights, but less than an hour before it was set to begin, Penn State announced the event was canceled due to demonstrations turning violent.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it’s unclear if arrests have been made, or how many police officers were on the scene Monday night.
Below are photos from the start of a protest in front of the Thomas Building, where the event was set to take place, through the next several hours, which included protesters pepper sprayed (law enforcement did not discharge pepper spray, the university wrote in a tweet) and a large police presence on campus.
