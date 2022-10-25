Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Recover Your CCleaner Pro Key on Windows
When you upgrade CCleaner from the free version to Professional or Professional Plus, you'll be required to enter a license key to unlock the pro features. Here's what to do if you have lost your pro key for CCleaner for Windows and need to recover it. When You Might Need...
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Malware on Your Android Device
Malware seems to find a way to seep into almost any device. Computers, smartphones, and even smartwatches are all at risk, even if they're just used as a door for malware to enter a different device on the same network. There are some steps you can take, though, to prevent...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Ctrl + Alt + Delete Not Working on Windows 11
Ctrl + Alt + Delete is a keyboard shortcut that you can use to terminate non-responsive processes. You can also use this approach to kill applications that have a high memory consumption, restart a computer, open the Task Manager, or log out of Windows. But what if it suddenly stops responding?
makeuseof.com
How to See Recently Opened Files on Windows
Have you recently edited a file, then accidentally closed it and lost it somewhere? Do you want to know which files someone you're sharing your computer with opened recently? Locating recently opened files is super easy with Windows. So, whether you wish to re-edit recently closed files or track who accessed them last time, you can do so easily.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Circular App Launcher to Windows 10 & 11 With Circle Dock
An app launcher lets you can add shortcuts for opening programs, folders, and files. There are numerous desktop app launchers for Windows 10 and 11. Such launchers typically have a rectangular or square shape. However, Circle Dock is an app launcher with a difference. As its title implies, Circle Dock...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Most Common iPhone 13 Issues and How to Fix Them
The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are arguably some of the best smartphones that came out in 2021, but they're not flawless. Over time and use, you'll come across a few bugs and issues. Luckily, there are some steps you can take...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix "Error Code 0xc0000098: Operating System Couldn't Be Loaded Because a Required File Is Missing"
Having trouble booting Windows? Getting greeted with a BSOD on launch? If you're encountering errors associated with error code 0xc0000098, we may have the solution. Here's how to fix the “error code 0xc0000098: the operating system couldn’t be loaded because a required file is missing” on Windows.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Japanese Keyword Hack on WordPress and Secure Your Site
Websites powered by WordPress can get hacked or compromised. WordPress is a secure platform; however, it is often the little things that go unnoticed by the website admin, which leaves the service vulnerable. The intention of an attacker can be to add spam, delete your content, temporarily disrupt business, and more. And the Japanese keyword hack is one such technique that affects your website in many ways.
makeuseof.com
How to Run ChromeOS Flex From a USB Drive
Google launched ChromeOS along with Chromebooks in 2011. The idea was to deliver an economical laptop that could handle basic productivity tasks with ease. It was a fairly lightweight operating system that didn’t need many underlying hardware resources to work. After a few years, Google decided to not confine...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Ubuntu Login Loop Issue
Few things can throw you into a panic faster than trying to log into your computer and being denied entry. You click on your username. You enter your password. You hit Enter and… nothing. Unfortunately, this kind of experience is more common than you might think with Ubuntu. The...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Overwatch 2's BC-153 Error on Windows
Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play first-person shooter action game available for Windows. While the game is fun to play, it is common for users to face problems while playing it now and then. The error BC-153 is one such problem that pops up when users try to log in to...
makeuseof.com
Why Unofficial WhatsApp Apps Are a Security Risk
WhatsApp is a popular messenger app, and so, like any popular messenger, there are many unofficial versions which provide additional functionality. While unofficial versions are often attractive, they also pose a significant security risk. One such example of this problem is YoWhatsApp. Security researchers found that a malicious version of...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Adobe Illustrator's Intertwine Tool for Non-Destructive Layering
Adobe has added to its extensive tool kit once more. Introducing the Intertwine feature in Illustrator, which lets you layer and intertwine elements non-destructively. This tool allows you to edit illustrations at the click of a button by changing the layering without needless copying and pasting or adding new layers. Here’s how to use it.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Skeleton Screens in Next.js
If you've used a web or mobile app, you've probably seen a skeleton screen. This UI device provides a smoother experience when an update depends on receiving data, which may take a while to arrive. Find out exactly what a skeleton screen is, why you might want to use them...
makeuseof.com
How to Bring Back Missing Default Apps and Programs on Windows 11
Windows comes bundled with a few apps by default. You don't need to install them manually; Windows comes pre-installed with them. But what if your Windows device is missing these default apps? Don't worry - it's an easy problem to fix. This guide will show you how to fix missing default apps on Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
How to Generate Stylized Text in Windows 10 & 11
Regular fonts aren’t always sufficient when users need more visually appealing heading text to add to website and publication-style documents, such as brochures, leaflets, magazine pages, etc. You can make websites and documents stand out by adding stylized text to them. Stylized text is a more unique and creative form of text.
makeuseof.com
Zorin OS 16.2 Lands With Enhanced Windows App Support
The Zorin Group has announced the availability of Zorin OS 16.2. The Ubuntu-based distribution offers a greater ability to run Windows applications on the system. Zorin OS Release Aims to "Elevate the Desktop" The developers took to Twitter to announce the availability of the latest desktop. Zorin Group also announced...
makeuseof.com
Easily Edit PDFs Wherever You Are on PC or Mobile With UPDF
Editing a PDF may be a one-time thing for some, but for others, it makes up a large part of their working week. And, with loads of PDF editors to choose from, it can be difficult to find the right one to cover all of your needs. Some PDF editors,...
makeuseof.com
Why You Shouldn't Bypass Windows 11's Hardware Requirements
It's time to install Windows 11, and you've been caught at the hardware requirements. They're easy enough to bypass, but should you?. Let's look into whether it's a good idea to bypass the Windows 11 hardware requirements. Bypassing Windows 11's Hardware Requirements. The Windows 11 hardware requirements are fairly light....
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Failed Microsoft Defender Update
Microsoft provides updates for Windows and its components quite frequently. However, while updates are generally helpful for system performance and fixing bugs, users often encounter issues when they download them. There are plenty of fixes to try when the system updates fail, but what should you do when a program...
Comments / 0