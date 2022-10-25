October 25, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Soaking Rainfall Followed by Bit of a Cool-Down, But More Big Warmth (& Even Storms) Down the Road

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLFI.com
October 26, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Another Round of 70s in the Forecast...
Yesterday's 1.10" rainfall beat the old record for daily rainfall (for October 25) of 1.00" since in 1883!. Interestingly, just one year prior, a daily record was set for 2.52" of rain on October 24, 2021. Totals exceeded expectations in the western half of the viewing area as the main...
WLFI.com
Trick-or-Treat times for 2022
Below are the announced Trick-or-Treat times for 2022. If your city would like to submit your times to WLFI, click HERE. Delphi: Monday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Frankfort: Monday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kokomo: Monday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lafayette: No set time. Logansport: Friday/Saturday - 5...
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV holds public hearing for possible West Lafayette branch closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says online transactions have increased while in person transactions have gone down at its West Lafayette location. This is one of the reasons it's considering closing the branch. During a public hearing members of the West Lafayette community express...
WLFI.com
Haunted Lafayette: A haunting history of Greenbush Cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Greenbush Cemetery serves not only as a final resting place , but also as a glimpse into history. President of the Historic Preservation Commission, Sean Lutes, told News 18 it's a unique feature of Lafayette. "A lot of cities don't have centralized urban cemetery...
WLFI.com
Portion of Otterbein under water boil order
OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WFLI) — Certain areas of Otterbein are under a water boil advisory. This comes after town workers repaired a water main break earlier Monday evening. These areas include all of Darby Street, Laird Street from Darby Street, as well as all of Ventura street. So far, this...
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana metro for renters
Data released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition names the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area as one of the most expensive places to be a renter in the state. Greater Lafayette is tied with South Bend-Mishawaka for Most Expensive Area. Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana...
WLFI.com
Three injured from crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people were hurt after a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning. It happened about 7:50 this morning at the intersection of County Roads 850 South and 300 East. State police say 18-year-old David Gabrys was driving a Cadillac westbound on 850 South toward...
WLFI.com
Arni's in Rossville gets new mural
ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Arni's in Rossville is receiving a touch of spray paint. That's largely thanks to a muralist working closely with The Arts Federation. Over the past five days, muralist Justin Swarez has been transforming a blank wall into a wall of art. To paint in...
WLFI.com
Lafayette city council approves 2023 city budget
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette City Council has approved the 2023 city budget. The $82,562,067 price tag is a nearly $8 million increase from this year’s budget. It also includes a lower tax rate for city residents. The city’s police and fire departments will each see about...
WLFI.com
Purdue University Blood Initiative and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana host blood drive
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Blood Initiative joined forces with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for their blood drive Wednesday afternoon. Several people lined up at Purdue Armory to provide their life-saving blood donation. Anyone who gave blood also got the chance to meet players from the Purdue Men's Basketball Team and get an autographed photo as a gift.
WLFI.com
Schedule Announced for 2023 Purdue Football Season
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) - The schedule has been set for the 2023 Purdue Football season, as the Big Ten Conference office released next year's slate for all 14 teams Wednesday afternoon. The Boilermakers' 2023 campaign features seven games at Ross-Ade Stadium, the most home games in a season since 2019.
WLFI.com
Fairfield Township donates to LFD for the first time in three years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township donated a check to the Lafayette Fire Department for the first time since 2018. The township donated $100,000 to LFD to help rekindle the relationship that was absent in past years. Fire Chief Richard Doyle says it's most important to have healthy and...
WLFI.com
Haunted Lafayette: The mystery of "Baby Alice"
WLFI.com
Rossville schools receive grant from IBM
ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Rossville School District announced Monday it has received a $500,000 grant from IBM to boost cybersecurity. Rossville was one of just ten school districts worldwide awarded a 2022 IBM Education Security Preparedness Grant. The schools will be working with IBM's X-force to help them make...
WLFI.com
Police: Mom says daughter with dwarfism dumped in 'white trash' Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Why was an adopted Ukrainian woman with dwarfism allegedly abandoned in a North 11th Street apartment?. A detective says the woman's mother saw the city as a "white trash town" where no one would notice. An Indiana State Police detective was among many witnesses to...
WLFI.com
Fairfield board president acts as interim trustee
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township Board President Perry Schnarr is now also acting as Interim Trustee for the township. As News 18 has previously reported, Taletha Coles identified Cheryl Watkins as her replacement in her resignation letter. But according to County and Township officials, Watkins was not...
WLFI.com
Deputy sheriff, former candidate files lawsuit against Carroll County Sheriff
WLFI.com
Michael Barnett not guilty of neglecting adopted Ukrainian daughter with dwarfism
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After about two hours of deliberation, jurors found Michael Barnett not guilty on all accusations he neglected his adopted daughter with dwarfism. Natalia Barnett said her adoptive parents abandoned her in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada. The Ukrainian immigrant who's about three feet...
WLFI.com
Ukrainian woman with dwarfism testifies against adoptive father in neglect case
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Natalia Barnett testified on Wednesday she learned nearly everything she knows about life, including how to read, write and wash her hair, from friends who took her in. She was the last person to take the witness stand before prosecutors rested their case in a...
