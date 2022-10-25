ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

October 25, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Soaking Rainfall Followed by Bit of a Cool-Down, But More Big Warmth (& Even Storms) Down the Road

WLFI.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

Trick-or-Treat times for 2022

Below are the announced Trick-or-Treat times for 2022. If your city would like to submit your times to WLFI, click HERE. Delphi: Monday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Frankfort: Monday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kokomo: Monday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lafayette: No set time. Logansport: Friday/Saturday - 5...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Haunted Lafayette: A haunting history of Greenbush Cemetery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Greenbush Cemetery serves not only as a final resting place , but also as a glimpse into history. President of the Historic Preservation Commission, Sean Lutes, told News 18 it's a unique feature of Lafayette. "A lot of cities don't have centralized urban cemetery...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Portion of Otterbein under water boil order

OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WFLI) — Certain areas of Otterbein are under a water boil advisory. This comes after town workers repaired a water main break earlier Monday evening. These areas include all of Darby Street, Laird Street from Darby Street, as well as all of Ventura street. So far, this...
OTTERBEIN, IN
WLFI.com

Three injured from crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people were hurt after a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning. It happened about 7:50 this morning at the intersection of County Roads 850 South and 300 East. State police say 18-year-old David Gabrys was driving a Cadillac westbound on 850 South toward...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Arni's in Rossville gets new mural

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Arni's in Rossville is receiving a touch of spray paint. That's largely thanks to a muralist working closely with The Arts Federation. Over the past five days, muralist Justin Swarez has been transforming a blank wall into a wall of art. To paint in...
ROSSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette city council approves 2023 city budget

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette City Council has approved the 2023 city budget. The $82,562,067 price tag is a nearly $8 million increase from this year’s budget. It also includes a lower tax rate for city residents. The city’s police and fire departments will each see about...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue University Blood Initiative and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana host blood drive

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Blood Initiative joined forces with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for their blood drive Wednesday afternoon. Several people lined up at Purdue Armory to provide their life-saving blood donation. Anyone who gave blood also got the chance to meet players from the Purdue Men's Basketball Team and get an autographed photo as a gift.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Schedule Announced for 2023 Purdue Football Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) - The schedule has been set for the 2023 Purdue Football season, as the Big Ten Conference office released next year's slate for all 14 teams Wednesday afternoon. The Boilermakers' 2023 campaign features seven games at Ross-Ade Stadium, the most home games in a season since 2019.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Fairfield Township donates to LFD for the first time in three years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township donated a check to the Lafayette Fire Department for the first time since 2018. The township donated $100,000 to LFD to help rekindle the relationship that was absent in past years. Fire Chief Richard Doyle says it's most important to have healthy and...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Haunted Lafayette: The mystery of "Baby Alice"

Lafayette has a rich history filled with immigration. In the city's German neighborhood, the spirit of Baby Alice may have never moved on... Haunted Lafayette: The mystery of "Baby Alice" Lafayette has a rich history filled with immigration. In the city's German neighborhood, the spirit of Baby Alice may have...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Rossville schools receive grant from IBM

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Rossville School District announced Monday it has received a $500,000 grant from IBM to boost cybersecurity. Rossville was one of just ten school districts worldwide awarded a 2022 IBM Education Security Preparedness Grant. The schools will be working with IBM's X-force to help them make...
ROSSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Fairfield board president acts as interim trustee

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township Board President Perry Schnarr is now also acting as Interim Trustee for the township. As News 18 has previously reported, Taletha Coles identified Cheryl Watkins as her replacement in her resignation letter. But according to County and Township officials, Watkins was not...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy