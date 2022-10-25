Read full article on original website
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
HipHopDX.com
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
Complex
HipHopDX.com
HipHopDX.com
Gunna & Young Thug Earn New Platinum Plaque Amid YSL RICO Case
Gunna and Young Thug continue to “Push P” from behind bars — and the “P” stands for platinum. According to Chart Data, the YSL duo’s “Pushin’ P” collaboration with Future has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials
One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
hotnewhiphop.com
Unseen XXXTENTACION Footage To Appear In “In His Own Words” Documentary
The late Jahseh Onfroy continues to inspire fans as his estate plans to release a companion piece to complement the “Look At Me” documentary. XXXTENTACION continues to maintain a loyal following, even more than four years after his passing. Luckily for his loyal audience, it’s been revealed that fans are about to get some new insight into their favorite rapper.
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna Teases New Music, Tory Lanez Ordered House Arrest
Rihanna fans are losing their minds after the singer teased a snippet of new music geared to release this Friday. Plus, Tory Lanez faces more legal issues.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Crowned ‘Best Artist Of Our Generation’ After Making Billboard Chart History
Lil Baby has made Billboard history with his new album It’s Only Me — and he’s received some pretty high praise because of it. On Monday (October 24), the Atlanta rapper’s 4PF label dubbed him the “best artist of our generation” on Instagram after resharing a tweet that shows Lil Baby simultaneously charted 25 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, including all 23 tracks from his latest album.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Received $1 Billion Credit Line From China: “I Spent It”
The music mogul used the funds to place solar lights in Africa. Akon has been making his media rounds recently after taking years away from the music business. In his recent interviews, the Konvict Muzik founder dished on everything from not having worked with Jay-Z to revealing his new hair transplants he received in Turkey. Akon is also known for dropping gems about the music industry and his business relationships with other countries.
City Girls To Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Event
The City Girls have been announced as headlining performers for the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop concert event. Set to take place on Nov. 17th at Academy LA, the program will celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the R&B and Hip-Hop industry. Previous honorees include the founder/CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles, Epic Records Chair & CEO Sylvia Rhone, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and more. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli, JID, Larry June, And More Join D'USSÉ At Made in America FestivalONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And CultureJT Defends...
hotnewhiphop.com
B.o.B Drops “Ted Talk” Diss Track Addressing Flat Earth Critics
The Atlanta rapper name drops Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Duval and more. It’s been 6-years since B.o.B. released his viral song “Flatline,” discussing the controversial flat earth theory. Although he received major backlash for his remarks, that hasn’t stopped the Atlanta rapper from doubling down on his claims and addressing his critics.
‘Rap Radar’ Exclusive: Rich Paul Recalls Trying To Buy HOV’s Audemars Piguet Off His Wrist
One of the most powerful Black men in sports, Rich Paul, is the guest of honor on “Rap Radar” this week and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. When it comes to sports agents, Rich Paul is the MVP. This year, the Cleveland native celebrated the 10 year anniversary of his KLUTCH Sports Group. With clients like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the agency has negotiated over a $1 billion in contracts. Off the court, Rich is a hip-hop head that’s been named check by J.Cole, Brent Faiyaz and Lil Baby. Here, Rich speaks on his decade of dominance, business, music, and legacy.
