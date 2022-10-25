ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 2

Deputies investigating robbery at IHOP in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a robbery at IHOP on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. The entire restaurant parking lot, located at 13061 N Cleveland Avenue, is currently roped off with crime scene tape. Our NBC2 crew on scene saw a Mercedes...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Florida deputies visiting Collier County have a ‘ssstory’ to tell

NAPLES, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies helping out after Hurricane Ian in Collier County responded to a call they don’t usually get at home. On Wednesday, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Naples neighborhood after a resident said they saw a Burmese python.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Some upset over Collier County curfew

Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But areas hit harder than Collier County, and with way more repair work to be done, have no curfew.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral

Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for molesting child

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 19-year-old man from Cape Coral was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of sex offender probation Monday. Johan Alexander Munoz Fuentes was found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and lascivious molestation. Munoz Fuentes was also designated a sexual offender.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Punta Gorda pedestrian killed in crash on Cooper Street

A man from Punta Gorda was killed late Wednesday night when a car struck him on Cooper Street in Solana. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 31-year-old North Port man was driving north toward a railroad crossing just south of Mary Street. A 65-year-old man was walking west along the railroad tracks, approaching Cooper Street. He crossed the street in front of the car, which struck him.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal

Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County damage assessment map causing confusion

Many in Lee County, like Marty White of Fort Myers Beach, notice their properties have been marked with colored dots on a damage assessment map on the county website. “I got an orange on my property, it received seven and a half feet of water to the ground level, Michigan-built home,” White said. “There’s no damage to the structure but I got an orange dot.”
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy