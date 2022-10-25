Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
Related
1 in custody following 'domestic' homicide in Englewood
Charlotte County investigators confirm one person is in custody following what they are calling a "domestic homicide."
Naples man accused of robbing convenience store then striking deputy
Deputies say a suspect who robbed a convenience store Thursday morning threw money out the window of his stolen getaway car as he fled deputies.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect arrested for a Fort Myers shooting in June that left one paralyzed
A suspect has been arrested for a June shooting in Fort Myers that left one person paralyzed. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says, with the help of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, they arrested Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, in DeFuniak Springs. Ramirez was wanted...
Man robs Southwest Florida Circle K, hits deputy with stolen vehicle
A Southwest Florida man has been arrested after he robbed a convenience store, lead deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, then hit a deputy with the stolen getaway car.
NBC 2
Deputies investigating robbery at IHOP in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a robbery at IHOP on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. The entire restaurant parking lot, located at 13061 N Cleveland Avenue, is currently roped off with crime scene tape. Our NBC2 crew on scene saw a Mercedes...
U.S. Marshals Catch Up With Florida Man Wanted For Shooting, Paralyzing Victim
A 19-year-old Florida man that was wanted for shooting a victim, leaving the person paralyzed, found out you can run, but you can’t hide. Members of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, at a residence on
Inmate arrested for Fort Myers double homicide in former cold case
The Lee County State Attorney's Office announced that Michael A. Parks has been charged with a double homicide that happened on September 14, 2011.
Click10.com
Florida deputies visiting Collier County have a ‘ssstory’ to tell
NAPLES, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies helping out after Hurricane Ian in Collier County responded to a call they don’t usually get at home. On Wednesday, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Naples neighborhood after a resident said they saw a Burmese python.
WINKNEWS.com
Some upset over Collier County curfew
Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But areas hit harder than Collier County, and with way more repair work to be done, have no curfew.
WINKNEWS.com
Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral
Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
Crash on Collier Blvd, northbound lanes closed
CCSO says a vehicle collision on Collier Boulevard has caused the northbound lanes to close down, advise to seek alternate route
NBC 2
Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for molesting child
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 19-year-old man from Cape Coral was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of sex offender probation Monday. Johan Alexander Munoz Fuentes was found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and lascivious molestation. Munoz Fuentes was also designated a sexual offender.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda pedestrian killed in crash on Cooper Street
A man from Punta Gorda was killed late Wednesday night when a car struck him on Cooper Street in Solana. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 31-year-old North Port man was driving north toward a railroad crossing just south of Mary Street. A 65-year-old man was walking west along the railroad tracks, approaching Cooper Street. He crossed the street in front of the car, which struck him.
WINKNEWS.com
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal
Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
WZVN-TV
Fort Myers couple spreads positivity a month after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — For many of you in Southwest Florida, this will be the first time you’ll meet Margaret and James Cruz. They live along the Caloosahatchee in Fort Myers. Their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian and now one month later, they’re still working to pick up the pieces.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County damage assessment map causing confusion
Many in Lee County, like Marty White of Fort Myers Beach, notice their properties have been marked with colored dots on a damage assessment map on the county website. “I got an orange on my property, it received seven and a half feet of water to the ground level, Michigan-built home,” White said. “There’s no damage to the structure but I got an orange dot.”
floridapolitics.com
Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches
One Florida city did get a special mention, though. Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches. The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access...
Five animals rescued from apartment fire in Fort Myers
Three dogs and two cats were rescued from an apartment complex in Fort Myers today after a unit caught fire
WINKNEWS.com
Pastor holding service on church front porch after being damaged by Ian
The Cape Coral Community Church, gutted by Hurricane Ian, is doing its best to pick up the pieces and carry on despite not having a sanctuary they are still holding services every week. They’ve been forced to worship on the front porch because of the damage caused by Ian.
Trick-or-Treat events in Southwest Florida this weekend
List of family friendly Halloween Trick-or-Treat events happening in Southwest Florida this weekend.
Comments / 11