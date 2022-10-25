ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How are East Tennessee’s dry conditions impacting the fall foliage?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year when people from near and far flock to East Tennessee to see the beautiful fall colors of the Appalachian and Great Smoky Mountains. However, the scenic landscapes will look different to some this season because of dry weather conditions over the last month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex nearly complete

A well-known Knoxville property continues to be transformed. It's been more than two years in the making and millions of dollars are being poured into building the City's new public safety complex at the old Saint Mary's Hospital campus. Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex …. A well-known Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The haunted quilt from Cades Cove

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Many spooky stories come from Cades Cove, but one is especially electric. The tale of the Cussing Cover stems from a small two-room cabin in the cove before it was a part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. According to the late, Mavies Estep married her husband Basil, and they lived with their children in the cabin along Whistling Branch stream.
GATLINBURG, TN
F-35 Jets in Neyland Stadium flyover

Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, executive officer of the 134th Air Refueling Wing based in Knoxville, said that the F-35 jets held a practice run Thursday ahead of their pregame flyover for Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium between Tennessee and Kentucky. F-35 Jets in Neyland Stadium flyover. Lt. Col. Travers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville euthanized due to declining health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville officials announced Thursday that a beloved giraffe that was one of the oldest in the U.S. was euthanized Thursday due to its deteriorating health. Male giraffe “Jumbe” was 19 years old and had been struggling with mobility because of pain and inflammation caused by arthritis. “His pain was no […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Crews work I-40W crash in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 caused traffic delays Thursday morning as crews responded to the scene. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash around 4:40 a.m. (ET) and the scene was near the Walker Springs Road exit at mile marker 379. Three westbound left lanes and the left shoulder were initially blocked.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Crews work vacant house fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire in East Knoxville Thursday morning. Officials believe the house was abandoned and unoccupied. The agency tweeted about the scene Thursday around 9:24 a.m. The E-911 call reporting the house fire came in at 9:16 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
UT Home Football games bring economic boom to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are gearing up for their fifth straight home sell-out of the season, bringing in over 100,000 fans to Knoxville for the game. Local businesses in and around the area are reaping the benefits as Tennessee Football keeps winning. “When the Vols are winning, people are happy,” President of Visit […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

