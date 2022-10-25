Read full article on original website
How are East Tennessee’s dry conditions impacting the fall foliage?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year when people from near and far flock to East Tennessee to see the beautiful fall colors of the Appalachian and Great Smoky Mountains. However, the scenic landscapes will look different to some this season because of dry weather conditions over the last month.
From working at Neyland Stadium to flying over it: Pilot prepares for special flight
Fighter jets were seen over Knoxville on Thursday as pilots prepare to conduct ceremonial pregame flyover Saturday ahead of Tennessee's game against Kentucky.
Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex nearly complete
A well-known Knoxville property continues to be transformed. It's been more than two years in the making and millions of dollars are being poured into building the City's new public safety complex at the old Saint Mary's Hospital campus. Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex …. A well-known Knoxville...
What to do if you see Elk in Smoky Mountains
This is the time of year when many come and visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Fall in the Smokies means beautiful colors on the trees and animals out and about.
The haunted quilt from Cades Cove
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Many spooky stories come from Cades Cove, but one is especially electric. The tale of the Cussing Cover stems from a small two-room cabin in the cove before it was a part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. According to the late, Mavies Estep married her husband Basil, and they lived with their children in the cabin along Whistling Branch stream.
F-35 Jets in Neyland Stadium flyover
Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, executive officer of the 134th Air Refueling Wing based in Knoxville, said that the F-35 jets held a practice run Thursday ahead of their pregame flyover for Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium between Tennessee and Kentucky. F-35 Jets in Neyland Stadium flyover. Lt. Col. Travers...
Fighter jets fly over Knoxville in practice run ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky game
You may have seen or heard fighter jets flying above Knoxville Thursday afternoon.
The Tennessee tempo proves difficult for the Kentucky Wildcats
The Tennessee tempo seemed difficult for the Kentucky defense, as the Vols took home the win with a 44-6 lead in a packed out Neyland Stadium.
‘School Safety Toolkit’ launched by Gov. Lee for Tennessee families
A new resource related to education and safety in Tennessee schools for families has been announced by the Governor's Office.
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville euthanized due to declining health
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville officials announced Thursday that a beloved giraffe that was one of the oldest in the U.S. was euthanized Thursday due to its deteriorating health. Male giraffe “Jumbe” was 19 years old and had been struggling with mobility because of pain and inflammation caused by arthritis. “His pain was no […]
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating fatal Monroe County hit and run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Monroe County.
Anakeesta contractor airlifted to UT Medical Center after ‘medical emergency’
A contractor working at Anakeesta fell down the embankment underneath the chairlift according to the City of Gatlinburg.
City of Knoxville joins with Howard Baker Center to give UT students hands-on experience
The City of Knoxville and the University of Tennessee's Howard Baker Center have joined together to give students real-life work experience.
Crews work I-40W crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 caused traffic delays Thursday morning as crews responded to the scene. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash around 4:40 a.m. (ET) and the scene was near the Walker Springs Road exit at mile marker 379. Three westbound left lanes and the left shoulder were initially blocked.
DNA tests confirm euthanized bear was responsible for attack at Gatlinburg cabin
DNA tests have confirmed that the bear which was caught and euthanized by wildlife officers was responsible for attacking a man inside his Gatlinburg rental cabin.
Crews work vacant house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire in East Knoxville Thursday morning. Officials believe the house was abandoned and unoccupied. The agency tweeted about the scene Thursday around 9:24 a.m. The E-911 call reporting the house fire came in at 9:16 a.m....
UT Home Football games bring economic boom to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are gearing up for their fifth straight home sell-out of the season, bringing in over 100,000 fans to Knoxville for the game. Local businesses in and around the area are reaping the benefits as Tennessee Football keeps winning. “When the Vols are winning, people are happy,” President of Visit […]
Surge in voter registration seen in Kentucky with over 22,000 new registrations
In the month leading up to the registration deadline for the Nov. 8 general election, Kentucky saw a surge of people registering to vote.
New $227M business building coming to University of Tennessee
Several projects at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville were approved Friday the Board of Trustees, including a $227 million building and the creation of new major.
Morgan County inmates first in state to be inducted into college honor society
Inmates at the Morgan County Correction Complex have been inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Roane State Community College
