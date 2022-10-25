Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I’m not here to sell people’ on idea Democratic leadership ‘is the same as you or me’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) acknowledged the age gap between Democratic leadership and the party’s voter base in a new interview released on Tuesday.

“I’m not here to sell people on the idea that the leadership of the Democratic Party, which is overwhelmingly from one generation — almost uniformly from one generation — and overwhelmingly from a lopsided class perspective, is the same as me or you or anything else like that,” the 33-year-old congresswoman told “Pod Save America.”

“The Republican Party is worse, but still.”

Ocasio-Cortez added that she has instead focused her efforts on down-ballot candidates across the country who she hopes can excite voters.

“I think party leadership is a distinct conversation,” she said. “But I think what actually matters more is — are you excited to vote for anybody on your ballot? … And the more local you get, I actually think the more flexible and exciting your candidates can be.”

The age of Democratic leadership has been a frequent criticism, particularly under President Biden, who turns 80 next month. The president is the oldest person to assume the nation’s highest office, and his gaffes have often provided the Republican Party with ammunition to question his mental acuity.

Biden acknowledged in an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that aired on Sunday that his age is a “legitimate” concern among voters.

“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. I think that’s totally legitimate,” Biden said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who are 82 and 71 respectively, have also faced calls from their fellow Congress members for change.

On the Republican side, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) turned 80 this year and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is 57. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is 89.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) earlier this month called for “new blood” in the Democratic Party, from the House to the Senate to the White House. Pelosi responded, acknowledging the need for “generational change” in the party while noting there is “no substitute for experience.”