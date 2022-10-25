ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I’m not here to sell people’ on idea Democratic leadership ‘is the same as you or me’

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SX3Aw_0im1p9rG00

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) acknowledged the age gap between Democratic leadership and the party’s voter base in a new interview released on Tuesday.

“I’m not here to sell people on the idea that the leadership of the Democratic Party, which is overwhelmingly from one generation — almost uniformly from one generation — and overwhelmingly from a lopsided class perspective, is the same as me or you or anything else like that,” the 33-year-old congresswoman told “Pod Save America.”

“The Republican Party is worse, but still.”

Ocasio-Cortez added that she has instead focused her efforts on down-ballot candidates across the country who she hopes can excite voters.

“I think party leadership is a distinct conversation,” she said. “But I think what actually matters more is — are you excited to vote for anybody on your ballot? … And the more local you get, I actually think the more flexible and exciting your candidates can be.”

The age of Democratic leadership has been a frequent criticism, particularly under President Biden, who turns 80 next month. The president is the oldest person to assume the nation’s highest office, and his gaffes have often provided the Republican Party with ammunition to question his mental acuity.

Biden acknowledged in an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that aired on Sunday that his age is a “legitimate” concern among voters.

“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. I think that’s totally legitimate,” Biden said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who are 82 and 71 respectively, have also faced calls from their fellow Congress members for change.

On the Republican side, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) turned 80 this year and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is 57. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is 89.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) earlier this month called for “new blood” in the Democratic Party, from the House to the Senate to the White House. Pelosi responded, acknowledging the need for “generational change” in the party while noting there is “no substitute for experience.”

Comments / 583

Robert Daniels
4d ago

So, let's look at some of the new generation - AOC and the Gang of Four ( Which includes two members who shouldn't be in our Government, let alone this country ).

Reply(58)
553
✌️?
4d ago

I’m voting for the people that align with my values and what I would like to see in the betterment of our country and AOC ain’t it

Reply(25)
485
(((have some common sense)))
4d ago

Because you need to develop and gain experience to become a leader. Her many failures prove she doesn’t understand this.

Reply(6)
349
Related
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Young Democrats ready their plans for a post-Pelosi shake-up

House Democrats have unified as they fight to retain their fragile majority in next month’s midterms. But if they lose, as many election prognosticators predict they will, that unity will likely be short-lived. A Democratic defeat at the polls is expected to prompt rank-and-file members to push aggressively to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Business Insider

Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol

Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

743K+
Followers
86K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy