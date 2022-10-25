Read full article on original website
protocol.com
The Bayonetta voice actor saga is obscuring an important conversation
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re looking at the controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3, and how the story morphed dramatically over the course of a single week. Also: Reddit’s surprising success with NFTs and Apple’s aggressive App Store policy changes.
Digital Trends
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Review: An overly familiar show in a galaxy far, far away
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is more Clone Wars comfort food that expands upon fan-favorite characters, but offers little that we haven't seen already.”. Pros. Dooku's character arc is well-executed. The animation style is further refined. Ahsoka's origin is excellent. Cons. As...
IGN
Sonic Prime: Exclusive Release Date and Character Posters Reveal for Netflix Animated Series
IGN can exclusively reveal that Netflix's Sonic Prime animated series is coming to the streaming giant on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Here's how Netflix describes Sonic Prime: "The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!"
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Promo Teases the Manga's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has been out of the spotlight for a hot minute, but it will not be out of sight much longer. Earlier this year, fans were told Yoshihiro Togashi was preparing to resume publishing the manga, and it will hit shelves in a week's time. And now, a new promo has gone live hyping the return of Hunter x Hunter and its ongoing arc.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Simpsons Shares Clip of Easter Egg-Filled Death Note Spoof
This Sunday The Simpsons’ newest Treehouse of Horror Halloween special will air, and it includes a spoof of Death Note. The Simpsons have done some anime spoofs before — like this homage to Ghibli or this Treehouse of Horror where Homer became an anime character. But the Death Note spoof looks like a whole new deal, because all the animation has been changed to look like an anime. In fact, The Simpsons worked with South Korean studio DR Movie — a studio that worked on Death Note — to animate this sequence.
IGN
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
Engadget
'Return to Silent Hill' will bring Konami's horror franchise back to movie theaters
Konami's Silent Hill 2 remake for PC and PlayStation 5 isn't the only reimagining of the classic 2001 game on the horizon: The company just announced that the story is also being adapted into a new major motion picture. Return to Silent Hill will apparently serve as a direct sequel to the original 2006 adaptation, and will be helmed by the very same director, Christophe Gans.
Popculture
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
Star Wars Tales of the Jedi release date and time: how to watch online
How to watch Star Wars Tales of the Jedi, and see Ahsoka and Count Dooku take center stage.
'Cabinet of Curiosities' Episode Was Inspired by Guillermo del Toro's Life
Guillermo del Toro's frequent collaborator Guillermo Navarro spoke to Newsweek about directing "Lot 36," the first episode of 'Cabinet of Curiosities.'
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Designer Reveals Approach to Building a New Starter Set
How does Wizards of the Coast make sure that a Dungeons & Dragons player's first adventure is a satisfying one? Earlier this year, Wizards of the Coast released a new Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set, which contains a plethora of material designed to help newcomers learn how to play the popular tabletop roleplaying game. The new Starter Set contained a new adventure, Dragons of Stormwreck Isle, which sent players into the middle of the ancient conflict between metallic and chromatic dragons and featured artwork inspired by the characters from the classic Dungeons & Dragons cartoon that aired in the 1980s.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Fantasmic! Entrance Billboard at Hollywood Studios Pays Homage to Walt Disney’s ‘Fantasia’
Just days before “Fantasmic!” returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, new art promoting the nighttime spectacular can be seen on Sunset Boulevard. The art can be found on the LED billboard just outside The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which is used prominently in Sunset Seasons Greetings. It...
25 Times Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke From "House Of The Dragon" Were Goofy, Chaotic, And Simply Adorable Together Behind The Scenes
The way Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy can't get through a single interview together without laughing is the cutest thing.
wegotthiscovered.com
A jaw-dropping apocalyptic action classic tears down the streaming establishment in stunning style
Post-apocalyptic movies tend to load up on either weighty thematic subtext or blockbuster-sized action sequences, but very rarely do the two go hand-in-hand to such a stunning degree as they did in Alfonso Cuarón’s classic Children of Men. Typically, projects that have a number of credited screenwriters can...
ComicBook
Sword Art Online's New Movie Takes Over the Box Office
Sword Art Online has earned its spot as a top Isekai series, with its protagonist, Kirito, finding himself dropped into virtual worlds where dying in the game will normally mean losing his life in the real world. While the television series hasn't revealed plans to return following Alicization, the latest film, Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, has taken the top spot in Japan's box office by taking viewers back to the past of the popular anime franchise.
Toonstar’s Web3 Animated Show The Gimmicks Launches New Season on Avalanche Blockchain
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Toonstar, a Web3 animation studio, today announced its breakout adult, animated series, The Gimmicks, will launch a second season to be powered on the Avalanche blockchain. The new season will premiere on Thursday, October 27th at Avalanche Creates, a Bay Area event hosted by Ava Labs, a software company supporting the Avalanche ecosystem. Mark Consuelos ( Riverdale ) will join The Gimmicks team as Executive Producer and voice talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005056/en/ The Gimmicks’ New Season, “House of Chico,” premieres October 27. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNET
Quest Pro Review in Progress: Built for a Future That Still Isn't Here
Meta has a lot of questions to answer about the future of the metaverse. How can avatars become more convincing and helpful than cartoon-like costumes? Will anyone ever want to get all their work done in a VR headset? And how can all our everyday work apps interface with whatever Meta's metaverse dreams are promising?
Kingdom Hearts 4: Everything we know so far about Sora's next magical adventure
Kingdom Hearts 4 is in development, and this is everything we know so far
