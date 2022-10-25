This Sunday The Simpsons’ newest Treehouse of Horror Halloween special will air, and it includes a spoof of Death Note. The Simpsons have done some anime spoofs before — like this homage to Ghibli or this Treehouse of Horror where Homer became an anime character. But the Death Note spoof looks like a whole new deal, because all the animation has been changed to look like an anime. In fact, The Simpsons worked with South Korean studio DR Movie — a studio that worked on Death Note — to animate this sequence.

