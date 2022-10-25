Read full article on original website
Engadget
Apple raises the price of Music and TV+ subscriptions
Apple is matching its wave of software updates with a not-so-pleasant price hike. As 9to5Mac reports, the company has raised the prices of Apple Music and Apple TV+. Music now costs $11 per month for individual plans (up from $10) in the US, or $109 per year. The Family plan now costs $17 per month instead of $15. TV+ sees the largest relative jump — the price has increased from $5 per month to $7, and from $50 per year to $69.
Google Nest WiFi Pro review: Super-fast Wi-Fi in a Google-friendly package
Google seems to be changing its strategy with internet routers a little. The last-generation Google Nest WiFi was kind of built to be an all-in-one home hub. Sure, it was a router, but the secondary access points also served as Google Assistant speakers, making them instantly smarter than many other options out there. That’s not to mention the mesh system that provided internet coverage around your home. Now, the company is out with the new Google Nest WiFi Pro.
protocol.com
Amazon and Google make peace over smart TV competition
Last week, the Competition Commission of India published a damning report, alleging that Google was preventing major TV manufacturers from adopting Amazon’s Fire TV operating system. This Thursday, Amazon announced that TCL, one of the manufacturers at the center of the dispute, is releasing two TV sets running its Fire TV software in Europe this fall.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Spotify CEO says he wants to hike prices in the US, following Apple Music and YouTube's subscription increases
Spotify subscribers that currently pay $9.99 are expected to see price hikes during 2023, Daniel Ek told The Wall Street Journal.
Digiday
‘Google is really nailing us’: Publishers re-shift commerce strategies after platform releases flurry of algorithm updates
As always, Google can cause chaos for publishers depending on the digital behemoth’s whims. This autumn was a whirlwind for publishers as Google released not one but three algorithm changes over the course of a month that affected content rankings, specifically of product reviews. It’s another example of how the tech giant can cause disruption for publishers that have built businesses around trying to take advantage of its algorithm to reach people.
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons You Should Buy Apple AirTags
If you’re an iPhone user, Apple’s AirTag is a tailor-made option to help track your items. Whether it's keys, a bag, or something else, the item tracker takes the best of Apple software and hardware design to provide a great solution. Here are some reasons why you should...
makeuseof.com
Ghostwriter Could Be the Tool You Need to Write a Novel
Writing is hard—especially if you're working from home. There are constant distractions: the washing machine's on its final spin cycle, the dogs need to be walked, and the kids are due back from school in an hour. Sitting in front of your PC, you have a blank Google doc...
makeuseof.com
AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 3: Which One's Right for You?
Apple launched the second-generation AirPods Pro in September 2022, but that doesn't make the AirPods (3rd generation) that came out in 2021 any less relevant. Both earbuds are significant advancements over their previous generations. However, you may be perplexed if you're in the market for a new pair of AirPods...
makeuseof.com
Why Is Apple Hiking the Prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One?
Apple is raising prices on two of its most popular subscription-based streaming services—Apple Music and Apple TV+. So, if you pay for either of those, or you're subscribed to Apple One, expect to start paying between $1 and $2 more per month. Like almost all of you, we're not...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Most Common iPhone 13 Issues and How to Fix Them
The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are arguably some of the best smartphones that came out in 2021, but they're not flawless. Over time and use, you'll come across a few bugs and issues. Luckily, there are some steps you can take...
Some YouTube Premium subscribers will soon have to pay more
Google has announced a new price increase for YouTube Premium subscribers. This will go into effect in November for subscribers on the family plan.
makeuseof.com
Access Your Home Assistant Server Remotely With DuckDNS and Let’s Encrypt
If you want to securely access your Home Assistant instance from the internet, you can opt for the platform’s own cloud subscription, called Nabu Casa. It not only allows you to access your smart home and control all your devices from anywhere, but also supports the developers. However, if...
The Verge
Spotify pulls audiobook purchases from iOS app after Apple blocks updates
An update for Spotify’s iOS app released Thursday had a big change for its audiobooks vertical — and not for the better. The app no longer indicates how you can buy any of the audiobooks in its store, posing a major roadblock for its new business. Now when...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Event Emitters in Node.js
Event emitters are objects in NodeJS that trigger events by sending a message to signal that an action has occurred. Node.js provides a built-in events module. It contains an event emitter class that lets you create and handle custom events via callback functions. Here you will learn how to emit...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Free Apps to Strengthen Your Smartphone's Security
Just a decade ago, the vast majority of internet traffic came from desktop devices. The situation is radically different today, with smartphones dominating the market. As they always do, cybercriminals have adapted to this new reality, coming up with fresh tactics and developing malware aimed at mobile devices. Whether you...
Android Headlines
Your Brief Guide To Turning Your Android Phone Into A Security Camera
You most likely have at least one outdated Android phone stashed away in a drawer. Sure, you can sell it or trade it in for a fraction of its original cost. But, if it still works, why not give it a second chance?. Converting an old phone into a home...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Overwatch 2's BC-153 Error on Windows
Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play first-person shooter action game available for Windows. While the game is fun to play, it is common for users to face problems while playing it now and then. The error BC-153 is one such problem that pops up when users try to log in to...
