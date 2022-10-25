Read full article on original website
A day after being cut by Adidas over anti-Semitic remarks, Kanye West showed up at Skechers’ headquarters—and they wouldn’t let him in
Kanye West aka Ye during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. A day after being dumped by Adidas for anti-Semitic comments, Kanye West showed up unannounced at the Manhattan Beach, Calif. headquarters of shoemaker Skechers on Wednesday. He was escorted off the property. West, who has changed his name...
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Adidas Can Still Make Yeezy Shoes After Terminating Partnership — Here's the Catch
Ye’s (Kanye West) voice has been scrapped from nearly all social media sites. Most, if not all, of the partnerships he has formed with major companies, like Adidas and Balenciaga, have also ended. On Oct. 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it would stop production of all Yeezy-branded products, though...
Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?
Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
Kanye West is keeping quiet after reportedly losing his coveted billionaire status. Here’s the money he’s lost
Ye stays silent after losing his much-coveted billionaire status due to his increasingly anti-Semitic remarks.
Judge Mathis Says Kanye's Degrading Black Race, Adidas Can Walk Away
Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
Clothes Resale Giant The RealReal Bans Kanye West's Yeezys
Several hours after Adidas announced it was ending its multibillion-dollar Yeezy partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, The RealReal, one of the largest clothing resale markets in the world, said that it would ban sellers from listing Yeezys. In recent days, brands across the spectrum have been cutting...
Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership
Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
Adidas is a disaster right now, and it's not just the Kanye West debacle
Adidas is a mess of a retail brand right now, and it's not only because of ties to problematic musician-turned-designer Kanye West. On Tuesday, Adidas severed ties with West following a spate of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,"...
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye West at a Cost of $246 Million
Sports brand Adidas has terminated its partnership with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments in a move it estimates will impact its bottom line by up to €250 million ($246 million) this year alone, the company said Tuesday. In a statement, the sneaker brand, referring to West by his...
Kanye West shows up uninvited to Skechers building amid Adidas fallout
Kanye West showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters in Manhattan Beach, Calif., after Adidas gave him the ax for his recent barrage of anti-Semitic remarks. The disgraced fashion designer — who also goes by Ye — arrived Wednesday morning wanting to chat with executives at the sneaker company about potential business opportunities, according to TMZ.
Adidas, Kanye, and the $4 billion sneakerhead industry
Adidas ended its seven-year business partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, earlier this week after the artist made a series of antisemitic remarks and wore a “white lives matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week. Now, the ripple effects of Adidas halting production of the popular Yeezy brand of footwear and apparel has cascaded outside of the company, and into a burgeoning, lucrative, and broader sector: the sneaker resale market.
Ye, fka Kanye West, Appeared at Skechers Unannounced and Was Escorted Out
After a week of serious windfall from his anti-semitic comments on social media, Ye, fka Kanye West, has just lost the biggest partner of his career: Adidas. The sportswear giant has manufactured millions of units of Ye's footwear and runway clothing since 2015, but in the wake of his recent public outbursts has decided to completely sever ties with him.
Sneakerheads snap up Yeezy shoes after Adidas walks away
Demand for Yeezy brand shoes is rising among sneakerheads after Adidas pulled the plug this week on its commercial partnership with Ye, the rapper better known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks. In the three days since the sportswear giant's announcement, trade activity on Tradeblock — a barter-based platform...
Action vs. Speed — Adidas’ Response to Ye’s Remarks
Did Adidas act quickly enough? Why didn’t they cut ties immediately? Was their statement authentic? Did they do the right thing? Why did the stock price fall? What took them so long? “This was PR nightmare and I’m questioning ever buying from them again!”. So much analysis...
