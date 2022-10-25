ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Save with $5 Rabies Shots & Flea Dips Saturday, Oct 29th in Bossier City

Hand in Paw, the non-profit group that supports Bossier City Animal Control, is offering $5 rabies shots and $5 flea dips for your furbabies Saturday, October 29th!. Hand in Paw - Friends of Bossier City Animal Control is holding their annual fall rabies clinic with $5 one-year rabies shots for both dogs and cats, new low-cost microchipping for both cats and dogs, and they are also offering $5 flea dips for dogs at Bossier City Animal Control, weather permitting, located at 3217 Old Shed Road in Bossier City from 10 am - 3 pm Saturday, October 29th, 2022.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Old is Too Old to Trick or Treat in Shreveport?

One of the traditions at our house for Halloween every year is for Santa Claus to sit out in the front yard and hand out candy canes to the trick or treaters. We have Christmas carols playing on the porch and for the most part, everyone loves it. Some people take family pictures with Santa and tell us that this "will be their Christmas cards this year!"
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

New Caddo Deputies Are Hired to Work in NW Louisiana

Good news for law enforcement in northwest Louisiana. 17 new Caddo Parish Deputies have been sworn in to work for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Roderick Silas, Andrew Hamil, Jalisa Young, William Henderson, Emmitria Davis, Ashley Clay, Tchkaila Johnson, Kolin Baylor, James Gelston, Brandon Fountain, Lauren Torres, Shelia Powell, Richie Bell, Jasmine Anderson, Alexis Anthony, Curmincia Stumon and Shonderricka Jackson.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff

On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Investigation Leads to Arrest for Murder-for-Hire Plot

Jarred Johnson (41) has been arrested for one count of Solicitation for Murder. On October 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department received a concerning call from a citizen advising that Jarred Johnson allegedly offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives took over the investigation and through the facts and circumstances discovered obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Woman Guilty of Vehicular Manslaughter

A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. That was in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Attorney Trina Chu Pleads ‘No Contest’

Trina Chu, a Shreveport attorney arrested in 2020 as she ran for a judicial position, pleaded no contest to one count of Offenses Against Intellectual Property Monday, October 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court. 48 year-old Chu was set for a bench trial but resolved the matter with a plea.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Everything You Need to Know About Early Voting in Shreveport

Early voting begins on Tuesday, October 25 across Louisiana and runs through November 1. You can click here to get more information about voting in Louisiana. The Secretary of State's Office says you do not need a reason to vote early. But you do have to show up in person at one of the early voting sites in your parish. You should bring an ID with you to the polls.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies

A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
